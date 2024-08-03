Tracey Fuchs, the 'Michael Jordan' of field hockey, returns to the Olympics

PARIS — When the U.S. women's hockey team took on Argentina earlier this week, the only American player with Olympic experience on the bench did not appear in the game.

Instead of taking her trademark penalty corners, Tracey Fuchs sat on the sidelines with the other assistant coaches and offered words of encouragement to the young squad, trying to keep the magnitude of the moment from overwhelming them. It’s no easy task — the U.S. team is still without a win in four group games — but Fuchs believes in the potential of this team.

And the Evanston resident hasn't forgotten what it's like to walk in their shoes.

“There was no greater joy for me than playing for my country,” Fuchs said before the Games began. “There is no better shirt to wear than the shirt of your country, so I would have worn it forever if I could have.”

Fuchs wore the jersey longer than anyone else, playing for the U.S. national team for two decades and appearing in a record 260 international matches. Considered one of the best players in the country's history, she has been the head coach of Northwestern University since 2009. She spends her offseason as an assistant with an inexperienced U.S. team.

“She's just a great role model for all of us,” said U.S. defenseman Maddie Zimmer, who also plays for Fuchs at Northwestern. “I don't think I've ever met anyone who loves America as much as she does or who loves representing her country as much as she does. Her energy is infectious.”

That’s why Fuchs’ role with the U.S. team is so crucial in Paris, where assistant coaches are on the court with the players during games and head coach David Passmore watches from a box, giving him a bird’s-eye view of the court. She has more direct contact with the players during games and more opportunities to ignite something in them.

“We're incredibly fortunate to have a coach like her, who's played in these situations,” Zimmer said. “Some of us weren't even alive when she was in her prime, but we all know what she's done as a player and a coach. She's a name you know in our game.”

Fuchs grew up playing street hockey in her hometown of Centereach, New York. Had she been born a generation or two later, she likely would have played competitive ice hockey. As it stands, she played in a North Shore women’s league for years, using it as an outlet for her competitive nature.

“I always say it became the Housewives of Wilmette because now I go for the social aspect, hearing stories about their kids and everything that’s going on,” she said. “I definitely can’t go there like I used to, but it’s still a lot of fun.”

But on Long Island in the 1970s, women's ice hockey wasn't as prevalent. The majority of girls who wanted to hit something into a net with a stick played field hockey.

Fuchs played on her high school team and became captain her senior year, a position her three sisters also held at various times on the team. Fuchs scored 171 goals during her high school career, one of five U.S. records she still holds, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

She was a three-time All-American at the University of Connecticut, where she won a national championship as a player and graduated with seven scoring records. She joined the U.S. team after graduation and competed in the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul.

The team finished eighth there, and Fuchs — one of the last players added to the roster — got a lot of playing time. The experience gave her a taste of competing on a global stage, and she wanted more.

“It really gave me the motivation and the push to become one of the best players in the world,” she said.

And she did.

Fuchs spent 17 years on the team and was captain of the team for 14 seasons. She scored 69 international goals during her career and was named to the World All-Star Team in 1994.

She was the master of the penalty corner, a routine she practiced over and over until it became second nature. Whenever she scored from a corner in a game, she would take her stick and put it on her hip, as if she were a cowboy putting her six-shooter in an imaginary holster.

“She was one of the best we ever had in the program,” said former Olympic teammate Katie Beach, who is now the senior director of Windy City Field Hockey, the sport's largest club in the Chicago area. “She was the name that everybody knew. You hear pretty often that she's the Michael Jordan of field hockey. That's because she was as good as it gets. Under pressure, she was able to execute. Under pressure, she was able to make the big shot.”

Fuchs and Beach were both on the 1996 Olympic team that finished fifth at the Atlanta Games. Fuchs remembers walking in the opening ceremony and finding her mother in the crowd. The games were sold out and the spectators were loud, even though they weren't exactly hockey-savvy, she said.

“People loved it,” she said. “For a lot of people, it was the first time they saw our sport. And then to have family and friends there was just incredible.”

It would be the last Games that Fuchs competed in. The U.S. women failed to qualify for the Olympics in 2000 and 2004, the result of a decision to allow more spots for men's teams in the competitions than for women's teams.

The Paris Games will feature an equal number of teams — 12 — in the men’s and women’s hockey competitions, bringing the International Olympic Committee closer to its goal of full gender parity. While Paris fell just short, with female athletes representing 49 percent of all participants, it is the closest any Winter or Summer Games has ever come.

Fuchs retired from playing after the 2004 season at the age of 37. She once dreamed of owning her own sports shop, but the only work experience she had at the time was working as an assistant coach in college ranks while playing for the national team.

So she went into coaching after her retirement, spending time with teams in the national system and at the college level. She joined Northwestern in 2009, after a successful stint as associate head coach at Michigan.

In her 15 years at the helm in Evanston, she has re-established the Wildcats as a national powerhouse, having only one losing season since taking over the program. The team won the national championship in 2021, putting Fuchs in the rare echelon of people who have won national titles as both a player and coach.

“I was really intense as a player and really competitive. And I still am, but I know how to do it in a much more balanced way,” she said. “I think this generation is much more collaborative. We just did what we were told to do. Before, we didn't question anything and now it's a generation that questions. And I think that's good because when they know the answers to the why questions, they're more likely to do it.”

The U.S. team will not advance to the quarterfinals, although it has one more match to play in Saturday’s pool play. After that, the team will look to Los Angeles 2028, where it will almost automatically qualify for the Summer Games as the host country.

“I think L.A. is the root,” Fuchs said. “Knowing that it's in our country, I think we'll keep a lot of them. But you know, it's hard. It's a lot of sacrifice. They don't make a lot of money and they have to give up a lot of their careers. But if we can keep them, we'll only grow and get better.”