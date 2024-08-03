China secures gold after Sun and Chen advance to table tennis singles final





Sun Yingsha of China competes against Hayata Hina of Japan in the women's table tennis semifinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 2, 2024. (PHOTO/XINHUA) PARIS – Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng, the first and second seeded women's singles players at Paris 2024, defeated their respective opponents in the semifinals on Friday to advance to an all-Chinese final. This will be the second singles final between Chen and Sun at the Olympic Games. In Tokyo 2020, Chen defeated Sun 4-2 to claim the Olympic title. Defending champion Chen defeated Shin Yu-bin of South Korea 11-7, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7, before Sun outclassed Hina Hayata of Japan 11-6, 11-8, 11-8, 11-2. READ ALSO: Table Tennis: Chinese Fan Survives Tough Test in Olympic Quarter-Finals Both Chen and Sun were satisfied with their performances in the semi-finals after the matches. “I stayed calm the whole match today,” said the 30-year-old Chen. “In the previous matches, it probably took me a while to get used to the rhythm of the competition. I improved as the matches went on and made some changes. In the first two sets today, I did quite well in that respect and I wasn't too passive,” she added. “The match went quite well, both in terms of pace and my ability to react to problems,” said Sun, 23, who previously won gold in the mixed doubles with partner Wang Chuqin. READ ALSO: Unforgettable heroes Sun reached the singles final without dropping a set in Paris. “Through mixed doubles and now singles, I have played a lot of matches and I am in a good momentum of the competition. I hope I have no regrets tomorrow (Saturday),” Sun added. Chen Meng (top) of China competes against Shin Yu-bin of South Korea during the women's table tennis singles semifinal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 2, 2024. (PHOTO/XINHUA) The women's gold medal match will take place on Saturday at the South Paris Arena 4. “It's a great privilege to play the final again. I will fight for my dreams. I am definitely a different player today than I was three years ago,” Sun said. “Whatever the result, I will give it my all.” Sun's sentiments were echoed by Chen. “I want to show what I can do in the gold medal match. I want to show the audience the power of Chinese table tennis,” Chen said. READ MORE: Paris Olympics: When the world's best meet the world's only On Friday, Chinese Fan Zhendong also won in three sets against favorite Felix Lebrun with 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 and 11-5, reaching the final of the men's singles. There, the second-seeded player will face 22-year-old Truls Moregard from Sweden, who previously eliminated top-seeded Wang Chuqin from China in the round of 16. “I was confident after my quarter-final win yesterday (Thursday) and I executed my plan and strategy well today, so I'm happy with that,” said the 27-year-old Fan, who survived a thrilling seven-game match on Thursday by beating Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto 4-3. The men's gold medal match will take place on Sunday.

