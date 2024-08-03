Sports
Tennis Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Women's Singles Final Preview
Women's Singles Final
The iconic red clay court of Roland-Garros will gather dust on Saturday during the 2024 women's singles final in Paris. But as the court clears and the dust settles, an eternal winner will emerge, forever etched in the history of Olympic tennis.
Zheng Qinwen from China and Donna Vekic from Croatia will fight for the gold medal. Both women are vying to become the first player from their respective countries to win an Olympic gold medal in singles.
Both ladies have already had an unexpected, if not incredible, Olympic Games, beating the biggest names in women's football.
Number 13 Vekic fired number 2 Coco Gauff in a shocking round 2 straight-sets victory. Although a particular line call in the Gauff match caused some controversy, Vekic did not let it dismantle her game. She went on to oust the No. 12 seed, Marta Kostyukin a battle that lasted three sets.
Vekic's 2024 has seen deep runs but no glory. She reached the third round at Roland-Garros and the semifinals at Wimbledon, but has yet to win a title all year.
Vekic's Olympic final was Croatia's best performance in the women's singles at the Games.
Zheng secured a spot in the women's final after she surprised the tournament and defeated Iga Swaatekthe Queen of Clay, in her own kingdom at Roland-Garros in the women's semifinals. Zheng's 2024 has been more successful than her last opponent's: she finished runner-up at the Australian Open in January, reached the quarterfinals in Dubai and Rome and took the title in Palermo. Zheng also has time on her side, she is seven years younger than Vekic.
But the clay court could provide an unexpected equaliser and both teams are level on points with their best run going into the round of 16 at Roland Garros.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2024-paris-olympic-tennis-womens-singles-final-preview
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan has not yet applied for the post of Chancellor of Oxford University
- Tennis Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Women's Singles Final Preview
- Britain must abandon post-imperial delusions about trade, warns Douglas Alexander
- Imran Khan calls for holding talks within constitutional framework
- Pushed and failed for 3 periods
- 2024 Iowa Hawkeyes Football Predictions, Schedule, Preview
- Aspirin may reduce colorectal cancer in adults at high risk
- Watch highlights from day 7 of the 2024 Olympics as USA wins 6 medals – NBC10 Philadelphia
- Selections for English festivals announced
- China secures gold after Sun and Chen advance to table tennis singles final
- 16 freed Americans were exchanged with Russia in a historic prisoner exchange
- PM Modi after cabinet approval of 8 national highway projects