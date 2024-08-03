The iconic red clay court of Roland-Garros will gather dust on Saturday during the 2024 women's singles final in Paris. But as the court clears and the dust settles, an eternal winner will emerge, forever etched in the history of Olympic tennis.

Zheng Qinwen from China and Donna Vekic from Croatia will fight for the gold medal. Both women are vying to become the first player from their respective countries to win an Olympic gold medal in singles.

Both ladies have already had an unexpected, if not incredible, Olympic Games, beating the biggest names in women's football.

Number 13 Vekic fired number 2 Coco Gauff in a shocking round 2 straight-sets victory. Although a particular line call in the Gauff match caused some controversy, Vekic did not let it dismantle her game. She went on to oust the No. 12 seed, Marta Kostyukin a battle that lasted three sets.

Vekic's 2024 has seen deep runs but no glory. She reached the third round at Roland-Garros and the semifinals at Wimbledon, but has yet to win a title all year.

Vekic's Olympic final was Croatia's best performance in the women's singles at the Games.

Zheng secured a spot in the women's final after she surprised the tournament and defeated Iga Swaatekthe Queen of Clay, in her own kingdom at Roland-Garros in the women's semifinals. Zheng's 2024 has been more successful than her last opponent's: she finished runner-up at the Australian Open in January, reached the quarterfinals in Dubai and Rome and took the title in Palermo. Zheng also has time on her side, she is seven years younger than Vekic.

But the clay court could provide an unexpected equaliser and both teams are level on points with their best run going into the round of 16 at Roland Garros.

