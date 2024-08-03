Paris 2024 Olympics: What time can you watch bronze medal contender Flix Lebrun on TV?





There will be no gold medal for France in table tennis. Flix Lebrun lost to Chinese Fan Zhendong on August 2. But there is still a chance for the young French table tennis player to win a medal. On Sunday, August 4, 2024, he will face Brazilian Hugo Calderano for bronze. So, on which channel and at what time will you watch this match with Flix Lebrun in the battle for bronze? We will tell you all about it.

After two incredible matches on July 31 and August 1 against German Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Taiwanese Lin Yun-Ju, Flix Lebrun ultimately failed to China's Fan ZhendongOn Friday, August 2, 2024, the 17-year-old French table tennis player unfortunately lost (4-0) in a packed Arena Paris Sud for this semi-final. After the match, Flix Lebrun made no secret of his disappointment and described it as a“difficult match“. “I had hoped to do better“, he confided to France 2, adding:“I couldn't have won with my level of play and his level of play“. But Flix Lebrun is determined to keep his spirits up, as the young French table tennis player will do everything he can to win bronze.This Olympic medal is a dream for me“, continued the table tennis player. And he can count on the French fans. No doubt many of them will be there for Flix Lebrun 'S bronze medal match. To reach the third step of the podium, the French table tennis player will have to face and win Hugo CalderanoBut the Brazilian player will not be defeated. Hugo Calderano knocked out Alexis Lebrun, brother of Flix, in the last 16 at the Olympic Games in Paris. It will undoubtedly be an incredible sporting moment for the spectators at theArena Paris South and for television viewers. Please note that the last medal that France won in table tennis at the Olympic Games dates back to 1992 (Barcelona Olympics). At that time, Jean-Philippe Gatien even reached the final. Unfortunately, he could not beat the Swede Jan-Ove Waldner. Nevertheless, Jean-Philippe Gatien won a silver medal – the first Olympic medal for French table tennis. So, what channel and what time will you watch? Flix Lebrun as he competes for bronze? The long-awaited match between Flix Lebrun And Hugo Calderano is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday August 4thWatch the match on France 2 or France 3. Paris 2024 Olympics: What time can you watch bronze medal contender Flix Lebrun on TV? Sunday August 4, 2024 from 1:30 PM, Men's Singles, Bronze Medal Match Flix Lebrun (France) – Hugo Calderano (Brazil)

