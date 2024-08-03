know the match time and where to watch live in India





in Serbia Novak Djokovic and Spain Carlos Alcarazthe top two seeds on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games men singles tennis tournament, will compete for the gold medal on Sunday in the Roland Garros stadium. The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz The Olympic final will be streamed and televised live in India. The gold medal match will take place on Sunday after the bronze medal match in the women's doubles, which begins at 3:30 pm IST. Three-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, 21, has been in great form in France, beating all his opponents in three sets on his way to the men's singles final. In the semi-finals, the third-seeded Alcaraz defeated Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 to reach the gold medal match in his Olympic debut. World No. 2 Novak Djokovic, 37, also enjoyed a flawless run to the final. He faced arch-rival and two-time Olympic gold medallist Rafael Nadal of Spain in the second round and won in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. The Serb defeated 11th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-finals to reach the men's singles final for the first time in five attempts. He previously won bronze in Beijing 2008. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head to head Novak Djokovic has played Carlos Alcaraz six times, with both tennis players winning three each. This tally includes a win in two matches on clay. A few weeks ago, Djokovic and Alcaraz faced each other in the men's singles final at Wimbledon. The Spaniard won in straight sets: 6-2, 6-2, 7-6. Carlos Alcaraz is on a sensational run in 2024, winning two consecutive Grand Slam titles, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, is looking to join an elusive list of Golden Slam winners. A Golden Slam is achieved when a player wins all four Grand Slam titles at least once, along with an Olympic gold medal. Djokovic, the only player in the history of the men's tournament to have won all four Grand Slams three or more times, will become the 13th player to win a Golden Slam if he wins on Sunday. Where can you watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alvcaraz live in the tennis final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in India? Live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz men's singles tennis final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be available on Jio Cinema in India. Live telecast of Djokovic vs Alcaraz Paris 2024 tennis gold medal match will be shown on Sports 18 Network TV channel in India.

