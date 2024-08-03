USA Women's Hockey Team Takes on South Africa | Olympic Games





Ashley Hoffman played hockey for four years at UNC-Chapel Hill and was a starter in every game every year.

PARIS, France UNC-Chapel Hill alum Ashley Hoffman and the U.S. women's hockey team faced South Africa in the team's final pool match on Saturday morning. This is the final pool game before the quarterfinals begin on Monday. It has been a tough series of pool games for Team USA. The team faced Great Britain in a women's pool match on Thursday, losing 5-2. Team USA took on Australia on Wednesday morning and lost 3-0. On Monday, the team took on Spain in the Women's Pool B event, which ended in a draw, 1-1. Hoffman made her Olympic debut with the women's hockey team on Saturday, although the team lost 4-1 to Argentina. The team won on Saturday by beating the South African team 1-0. RELATED: 1984 Olympian Brenda Hoffman Shares Olympic Experience With Daughter Ashley Hoffman played hockey for four years at UNC-Chapel Hill, starting every game each year. was team captain her senior year by a perfect season, including championships in both the ACC and NCAA tournaments. She won multiple awards with the team, including the MVP title for the NCAA and ACC tournaments. She's also joined by fellow UNC alumna Meredith Sholder and Charlotte's own Kelee Lepage. Hoffman said she and Sholder reflected on their time at UNC together, and how they've grown since then. It was Sholder's score on Saturday that helped the team beat South Africa. “We still have that friendship and it just keeps growing. It’s just an amazing and unique opportunity,” Hoffman said. RELATED: Athletes with Carolina Connections to Follow During the Paris Olympics For Hoffman, participating in the Olympics is a moment to come full circle: her mother is an Olympian, after winning a bronze medal in 1984. “I owe my career to her, she showed me the way forward, and was a coach and still is a coach to me,” Hoffman said. “I'm so grateful for her influence on my career.” Click here to sign up for the daily WCNC Charlotte newsletter to receive news that affects you The Team USA women's hockey team prepared for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and trained in the Queen City on University of Charlotte. After failing to qualify for the Summer Games in Tokyo, the team is focused. The team is now working to go from underdog to top dog, and Hoffman plays a big part in that drive as the team's co-captain. This year, the team’s advantage began in the United States, training on the same field they will play on at the 2024 Paris Games. For the latest news, weather and traffic alerts from WCNC Charlotte that matter to you, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.

