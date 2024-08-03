Sports
Miraculous work: Australians Ebden and Peers roar back to claim Olympic tennis gold | Paris 2024 Olympic Games
One of the great comebacks in Olympic tennis, on the legendary Roland Garros clay, can be traced to the modest streets of suburban Perth. There, the families of Australian gold medallists Matt Ebden and John Peers mingle, their children sharing birthday parties and playdates, their wives getting together regularly.
And when Ebden, one of the world’s top-ranked doubles players, had to choose a partner for Paris, he thought Peers might be the one. Despite other Australians being ranked higher. Despite Peers having lost more than he won on the tour this year. And despite Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, when he discussed the choice with Ebden, suggesting other options.
A few months ago I started thinking about this. It's a little strange, since we both live around the corner and our wives and kids are friends, Ebden said.
There was still a hint of doubt for Ebden until he brought the idea up to Peers in May. He said I would do anything to be back at the Olympics, and that was all I needed to know, Ebden said.
Peers – who won bronze with Ash Barty in Tokyo and appeared in Rio – has long been a top 10 doubles player, but his last title came last year. On the cutthroat tour, that means he has to be careful about which tournaments he plays to maintain enough points to compete at the bigger events.
As soon as Matt said, do you want to go to the Olympics? Have you thought about going? [I said] I'll do whatever I can to be there, Peers said. I don't care what my ranking would be, I'll do whatever I can.
Three months later, on a Saturday afternoon in Paris, rankings were the last thing on Peers’ mind. He had a big smile on his face next to his partner, gold medals draped around their necks, their families sharing the moment of victory in the doubles final against Americans Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. A miracle happened here and somehow we now have a gold medal for our streets, Ebden said. And Australia.
The match ended 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 10-8, the match made memorable by a comeback from a set and a break down. It is the first time Australia has won a gold medal in Olympic tennis since Woodies Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge triumphed in Atlanta in 1996. “It is an absolute honour to be mentioned in the same breath as those two, they paved the way for us,” Peers said. “They have always been there for us.”
The Australians had to dig deep in the second set, but found a way to beat the American doubles specialists who had eliminated Spanish duo Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. The comeback began when Peers finished a volley on break point when the score was 3-4. A game later, Ebden was at the net with the winning set and in the blink of an eye the duo were up 5-4. The Australians kept the momentum going and sent the Roland Garros crowd into raptures. The crowd lifted us up enormously when we got the break back, Ebden said.
They took the second set and raced to an 8-3 lead in the super tie-break. They had won 15 of the 19 points and the match had turned. We were able to ride the wave and really keep pushing, keep going, keep going, Peers said. And then we came home strong at the end and that's when it really counted.
Despite the crowd rousing with American chants, the Australians held on and won the super tie-break 10-8, taking the title on their fourth match point. Somehow, they were gold medalists, Ebden said. It's more than a dream.
And those who doubted Ebden's decision to choose Peers have been silenced. I mean, he responded, Ebden said. He responded with a gold medal, so it was the right choice.
Their families watched from the stands and were brought down to celebrate the medal. It was a sight not dissimilar to a summer afternoon in a Perth backyard, the bond and gratitude evident among them. I wouldn’t be here without him, Peers said, looking at his neighbour after the win. Ebden replied, right back at you.
