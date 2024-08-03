Olympic Challenges Are Everywhere | News, Sports, Jobs





There’s a song that reminds us that “it’s summertime and life is easy.” Well, I guess that’s true for some people. I can’t imagine summer is easy for the hundreds of men and women competing in the Paris Olympics. We tuned in to a few events that caught our attention, flipping through the channels to watch various competitions. Who couldn’t be more amazed by the gymnastics events featuring some of the best athletes in this country? The floor and beam performances are breathtaking to watch. You have to imagine that somewhere along the way to the Olympic Games, those young people got their start on a climbing frame in the garden or on a playground, with a swing. I also didn't realize that table tennis (which to me is ping-pong) could be so captivating. When you see the players' rapid back-and-forth movements, you think of scenes from the movie “Forest Gump.” I bet Tom Hanks watched the table tennis portion of the Olympics, maybe even from a chair in France. Then there are the swim meets that remind me of my youth when I could swim faster than my day camp mates across the large outdoor pool at Oglebay Park. Day camp was a great place to learn to swim and campers loved swimming at night when we had the pool to ourselves. Counselors enjoyed challenging teams of swimmers to events such as which team could carry a greased watermelon through the water from one end of the pool to the other. It wasn’t exactly an Olympic competition, but it was fun and exhausting. Watching the volleyball competition gave me a new perspective on how much hard work it takes to get the gold medal. These competitors are not your typical sand and beach players. They are strong athletes with some serious, enviable abs. There are so many different sports competitions that it’s hard to watch them all. However, I have seen a few events locally that could be considered Olympic competitions. For example, I have seen shoppers carry five or ten plastic bags of groceries to their car in one go without dropping anything. That takes talent. How about the young mother or father carrying a baby on their chest, holding hands with a toddler and walking the dog at the same time? That takes strength and coordination. I have seen that more than once. Don't get me wrong, I have great admiration for the time, effort and hard work that Olympic athletes put into their skills. They deserve medals and more. But don't count us regular folks out, because we face Olympic-sized challenges every day. Like parallel parking. Enough said. Heather Ziegler can be reached by email at [email protected]. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

