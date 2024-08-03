The US women's hockey team will likely play its final game on Saturday with 9 PA residents





The U.S. women's hockey team earned its first victory of the Paris Games on Saturday morning, defeating South Africa 1-0. Berks County native Meredith Sholder scored the winning goal after a penalty kick bounced off South African goalie Anelle Lloyd. She fired the ball into the cage for the game's only goal. The U.S. and South Africa were already eliminated from the medal race. Here's how Team USA performed at the Paris Games: Game 1: Team USA played Argentina and lost 4-1. Game 2: The women tied Spain 1-1. Berks County native Sophia Gladieaux scored the goal for Team USA. Game 3: Australia shut out the U.S. by a score of 3-0. Game 4: Great Britain defeated the U.S. by a score of 5-2. Game 5: The U.S. shuts out South Africa by a score of 1-0. Overall record: 1-3-1. PA Players Dominated Roster The field hockey roster includes a pair of sisters, Brooke and Emma Deberdine, as well as Sophia Gladieux, Ashley Hoffman, Karlie Kisha, Kelee Lepage, Meredith Sholder, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer. Two other Pennsylvania natives were added as provisional athletes for Team USA field hockey in Jenny Rizzo (Hershey) and Cassie Sumfest (Lewisburg). Brooke and Emma Deberdine are midfielders for Team USA. They helped the U.S. qualify for the Olympics by defeating Japan 2-1 in a qualifying match in India. The U.S. had previously missed the Tokyo Olympics. The sisters were stars at Penn Manor High School, leading the Comets to state titles, and continued their playing careers at the University of Maryland. Gladieux, a Berks County native, is a forward at Penn State University. She was named to the U.S. Women's National Team in February and made her first cap on May 22 against Belgium. She was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Hoffman is a Berks County native and Twin Valley High School graduate. The 27-year-old was named to the U.S. Women's National Team in June 2023 and earned her 100th cap on July 2 against Belgium. At the University of North Carolina, Hoffman became the fifth player in program history to have her jersey retired. Kisha, a native of Hamburg, Pennsylvania, played for the UConn Huskies from 2014-17, playing on two national championship teams and four Final Four appearances. During her senior season, she was named an NFHCA Division I All-American and was named to the NCAA Division I Championship All-Tournament Team. This is Kisha's first Olympic Games after being named to the squad in June. She earned her 50th cap on Nov. 3 against Chile. Lepage, of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, is the second Twin Valley graduate to play for Team USA field hockey. She started playing field hockey when her mother forced her to go to a field hockey camp, where she fell in love with the sport. Lepage won a silver medal at the 2024 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier in Rachi, India, and a silver medal at the 2023 Pan American Games Provisional Athlete in Santiago, Chile. The 20-year-old Sessa is a forward and midfielder for Team USA. Born and raised in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, she has been playing field hockey since she was 4 years old. She won gold at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championship in St. Michael, Barbados. In 2022, Sessa helped the University of North Carolina to an undefeated season and their 10th NCAA Field Hockey Championship. Sholder, another former UNC Tar Heels member who hails from Berks County, Pennsylvania, was named to the U.S. women's national team in June 2023. She won a silver medal at the 2024 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier and the 2023 Pan American Games. In her fifth season as a collegiate player, Sholder earned first-team All-American honors and ACC Tournament MVP. Zimmer, a native of Hershey, Pennsylvania, began playing hockey for her local youth team at age 7. Zimmer, a redshirt senior at Northwestern University, was named to the U.S. Olympic roster on June 11. Zimmer earned a silver medal at the 2024 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier in Rachi, India, and a silver medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. Rizzo began playing hockey in the fifth grade and played as a right midfielder until the 10th grade, when she first became a goalie. She was a standout player at Penn State University from 2015-2019, winning the Big Ten Tournament Championship in 2016 and earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2018. Sumfest was a member of five ACC Championship teams and an NCAA three-peat from 2018-2020 with the University of North Carolina. She was named to the U.S. women's national team in June 2023.

