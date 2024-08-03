2024 Olympics: Photos of US Table Tennis Team Beating China – Sports

Connect with us

2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by Gbadugbakun(M): 2:32 PM
This is the US table tennis team that won gold, beating China at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China with Nonexisting1: 2:47 PM

If a country is stupid enough to undervalue its citizens, another country will take their citizens. China used to have a one child policy, so men with hard dicks and women with sugary sweet pussies japaed to America to have as many children as they wanted. Who lost? China. With the recent wave of japa, the British team will soon be full of c0neheads and the Canadian team full of f1atheads.

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by atiku4President(M): 2:48 PM

China will not be happy. The US will not celebrate.

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by Nazgul: 2:55 PM
Using your opponents to compete against themselves and sit back and enjoy the glory. What a strategy

Tribalism would never allow Nigeria to grow to this level.

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by dominique(F): 15:01 hours
The fixtures look something like this
ZD fan vs K Jha
YD Shin vs K Zhang

Who are the Americans who are biko the Asians? grin

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by Ekehi04: 15:07 hours
It simply means that Asian ladies are good at tennis.

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by MadamVanessa(F): 15:07 hours
shocked

In exactly the same way that people from the South, the South and the Southeast living in the Southwest represent the Southwest in terms of education.

God bless the south, south
God bless the Southeast.

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by Hienna1: 15:07 hours
grin cheesy
Chinko vs Chinko

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by Praxis758: 15:07 hours

The fire child helps Sna

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by dahnimoh(M): 15:08 hours

Good

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by Angelfrost(M): 15:08 hours
Okay… Asians beat each other and won gold! tongue

In the same way that Africans beat other Africans and win gold in every event on the track.

They call them Americans now… Let them do the opposite of making the country proud, and their roots will be remembered. undecided

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by zoedew: 15:08 hours

A foot!

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by Tjra: 15:08 hours

Mrs.Vanessa:
shocked

In exactly the same way that people from the South, the South and the Southeast living in the Southwest represent the Southwest in terms of education.

God bless the south, south
God bless the Southeast.

You should be banned from this site. For you everything is tribal warfare.

Stop ruining Nairaland.

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by Hotspurs: 15:08 hours

kaiii usa do them dirty..if you can't beat them join them

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by chicfarmer: 15:08 hours

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by Treasure17(M): 15:08 hours
I'm confused here grin

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by PapaNnamdi: 15:08 hours

I'm just hungry

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by ecolime(M): 15:08 hours
grin

Just wait until all the children from Japan to the UK are adults.

After Emeka, Tunde and Amaka go to win gold for the United Kingdom against Nigeria.

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by RisenJoe(M): 15:09 hours

Chinese beat Chinese and win, lol

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by happney65: 15:09 hours
America

Land of the free, home of the brave!

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by majekobaje1: 15:09 hours

To the point

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by christejames(M): 15:09 hours
grin grin grin grin

The US just paid them to defeat themselves

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by chatinent: 15:09 hours

This is the real definition of a town hall, other than bulaba.

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by Utanisco(M): 3:10 PM

This will help Tinubu hear our call

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by CHIOMAEZEH: 3:10 PM Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by Tradepunter2: 3:10 PM
….. I love this.

The Chinese team is too strong for table tennis…. As if they were born with bat and ball

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by CuteTj(M): 3:10 PM

What are the names of the American contestants? And whether they are Chinese, Japanese or Korean, because you can't tell the difference by their appearance, but you can by their names.

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by Bigboytinz: 15:11 hours

.

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by Booty4ker(M): 15:11 hours

Home and away kit for football

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by Tradepunter2: 15:12 hours

RisenJoe:
Chinese beat Chinese and win, lol

Not necessarily… They could be Taiwanese or even Hong Kong… Where one claims territory while the other doesn't budge

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US Table Tennis Team Beating China by Burruchaga71(M): 15:12 hours

China defeated China

Re: 2024 Olympics: Photos of the US table tennis team beating China by 4ormidable(M): 15:12 hours

