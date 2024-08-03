One Day Cup Preview | Gloucestershire v Warwickshire | News





One Day Cup Preview | Gloucestershire v Warwickshire August 3, 2024 After two wins from two games, Gloucestershire return to the Seat Unique Stadium for perhaps the toughest test of the Metro Bank One Day Cup to date. Warwickshire are the opponents. Sunday's match (50 overs) is a dress rehearsal for the Vitality Blast quarter-final between the two teams next month. ONE DAY CUP TICKETS After beating Surrey at The Oval on Tuesday, Gloucestershire continued to build momentum in their win over Yorkshire on Friday. Ollie Price anchored the first innings with 98 from 118 deliveries as Shire set the home side 252 for victory. Seamen Matt Taylor (3), Ajeet Singh Dale (2) and Dom Goodman (2) continued their good form in the competition with regular wickets, restricting Yorkshire to 215 all out. Warwickshire are unbeaten in four games in Group B and will put a foot in the knockout stages with a win, while Gloucestershire need to string together wins if they are to remain in contention for qualification. TEAM NEWS Mark Thorburn selects the same 14-man squad that won against Surrey and Yorkshire earlier this week, with Jack Taylor captaining a team that will be aiming for its third win in six days.** Your 14-man Gloucestershire squad for the match against Warwickshire: J Taylor*, Akhter, Bailey, Bancroft, Bracey, B Charlesworth, Goodman, Hammond, Phillips, O Price, Shaw, (Singh Dale), Smith, M Taylor, van Buuren.** **Archie Bailey has replaced Ajeet Singh Dale in the squad. OUR OPPONENTS League leaders Warwickshire visit Bristol in search of a fifth consecutive league win. Skipper Ed Barnard is in fine form with bat and ball, having taken ten wickets so far in a campaign in which he threw down the gauntlet against Essex in the opening round of matches. His masterful 173* in that match laid the foundation for a historic chase of 325 to win – the highest chase of this year's tournament. When the teams met in the Metro Bank One Day Cup last season, it was Warwickshire that emerged victorious, having taken a surprise eight-wicket lead from Gloucestershire in the opening group match. HOW TO WATCH Gloucestershire take on Warwickshire in the Metro Bank One Day Cup at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol. CARDS If you can't make it on Sunday, you can watch the match live at the Glos Cricket Match Centre. WATCH LIVE

