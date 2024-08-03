Qinwen Zheng wins singles gold for the first time in China

PARIS — Qinwen Zheng, the first Chinese tennis player to win Olympic gold in singles, said she can finally relax.

“I feel like I can finally say to my family and my dad, 'Come on,'” the 21-year-old said with a smile. “Because I just made history.”

Zheng defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3 in the women's final in Paris on Saturday. Zheng said both her father and Chinese fans consider the Olympics more important than Grand Slams.

“You could see the strength and hunger in my eyes. It was different from other tournaments I've played in,” Zheng said.

After Zheng's final point, she slid onto her back and lay on Roland Garros' famed clay court, her gaze up at the sky. The crowd in Paris on Saturday was filled with dozens of Chinese flags large and small waving and a flurry of expressions of support for Zheng. After shaking Vekic's hand, Zheng blew kisses to the crowd before grabbing one of the Chinese flags in the stands and draping it over her shoulders.

China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates her victory over Donna Vekic in the women's gold medal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris at Stade Roland Garros. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

“The whole Chinese crowd was screaming for me,” she said. “I was only 19 two years ago, and I would think that's a pressure.”

But with two more years of experience, she said she was ready. Zheng said she could understand every word of Chinese the crowd was shouting, but she used it as motivation, rather than a distraction in her mind.

Li Na is the only Chinese player to have won a Grand Slam singles title: at the French Open in 2011 and the Australian Open in 2014.

“Since I was a child, Li Na has been an inspiration to me,” Zheng said. “I always wanted to be someone who can inspire young kids to love tennis more. Because for me, tennis is a great sport, especially for girls. You have to fight, you have to be strong, you have to be fast. There is no specific one, it is a very complicated sport.”

In a tournament full of surprises, world number 7 Zheng was the last remaining top 10 player. Zheng was responsible for one of the most surprising results, beating world number 1 Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals. Swiatek, who was on a 25-match winning streak at Roland Garros, went on to win the bronze medal for Poland.

“[Beating Swiatek] means a lot to me because I lost to her six times,” Zheng said. “But now I beat her at the Olympics, one of the most important tournaments for me.”

Zheng has become one of the big names in the tennis world after a successful year in which she reached her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open in January.

Zheng dominated Saturday's match from the start, winning 10 of the first 12 points and building a 3-0 lead after an early break.

Vekic, who knocked out world number two Coco Gauff earlier in the tournament, became the first Croatian player in Olympic tennis history to win a silver medal. Vekic, 28, has admitted she nearly retired from tennis after problems following her 2021 knee surgery.

Vekic was the first Croatian woman to win an Olympic tennis medal. Vekic said she was in so much pain after Wimbledon in July — in both her arm and ankle — that she didn't know if she would compete at the Olympics. When she had trouble with her flight and fell ill upon arrival in Paris, she asked her coach, “What are we even doing here?” A week later, she had a medal.

“It's my lifelong dream. Yesterday was one of the happiest days of my life,” Vekic said. “Of course I'm a little disappointed because I wanted gold, but I'm still so happy and so proud.”