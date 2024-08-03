India vs Great Britain Hockey, Paris Olympics: IND vs GB in quarter-finals





The Indian men's hockey team finished second in Pool B at the 2024 Paris Olympics after a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Australia.

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Australia 3-2 at the Paris Olympics on Friday (August 2) in what was a landmark achievement. It was the first time since 1972 that India had defeated Australia at the Olympics. Paris Olympics: News, Schedule, Medal Results & More Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to seal India's famous victory over Tokyo silver medallist Australia in their final group match. With the quarter-finalists of both groups already known, the last matches were decisive for the final standings and line-up for the quarter-finals. India finished second, behind Belgium (13 points), in Pool B with 10 points. Australia and Argentina (9 points) completed the four quarter-finalists from Pool B. Germany (12 points), the Netherlands (10 points), Great Britain (8 points) and Spain (7 points) are the other four quarter-finalists from Pool A. This will see India take on Great Britain in the quarter-finals, a repeat of the Tokyo 2020 round of 16, which the Manpreet Singh-led team won 3-1. In Paris 2024, Germany will face Argentina, the Netherlands will face Australia and Belgium will face Spain. Incidentally, this is the exact same line-up as in Tokyo 2020. The order could have been different after Great Britain lost 1-2 to Germany in a thrilling match. From now on there is no room for mistakes. We are trying to win great games in every major tournament and try to keep the great legacy of Indian hockey alive. There is never a perfect match. There is something left. If you talk about today's match, for example, possession is an area where we can do well, Harmanpreet said. When is the India-Great Britain hockey match at the Paris Olympics? India vs Great Britain in hockey will be played on Sunday (August 4) What time is the India-Great Britain hockey match at the Paris Olympics? The India vs Great Britain hockey match will be played at 10:00 am local time or 1:30 pm IST. What is the status of the India-Great Britain hockey match at the Paris Olympics? The India-Great Britain hockey match will be played at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. How to watch India vs Great Britain hockey match at Paris Olympics? India vs Great Britain in hockey will be telecast live on Sports18 Network. The Paris Olympics will be telecast on the same network. How to live stream India vs Great Britain in hockey at the Paris Olympics? India vs Great Britain in hockey will be streamed live on JioCinema.

