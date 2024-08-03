Table tennis – China's Chen beats teammate Sun again to retain women's singles title





PARIS – History repeated itself for Chinese defending champion Chen Meng as she defeated teammate Sun Yingsha 4-2 on Saturday at the Paris Olympics to win the gold medal in women's singles table tennis, just as she had done at the Tokyo Games. This second triumph was even sweeter for fourth-ranked Chen, who considered this victory over world number one Sun a surprise. She thus becomes the third female table tennis player to win two consecutive gold medals in singles at the Olympic Games. “This gold medal feels more valuable. In Tokyo I was at the peak of my career, but in the past few years I have suffered many losses and injuries,” Chen said. The 30-year-old added that she was at a disadvantage before the match given her negative track record against Sun, and attributed the win to her mentality. Sun won the opening game comfortably 11-4. After Chen won the next two 11-7 11-4, Sun, who had not lost a game at the Olympics up to that point, said her confidence began to falter after she levelled the match at 2-2 by winning the fourth 11-9. Chen remained calm under pressure, especially when she was three points down at the start of the sixth game, winning the game 11-9 before ending the match 11-6. For Chen, the rapid changing of the guard on the dominant Chinese team left her wondering whether she would return to defend her title. “I don't know if this will be my last Olympics, so I want to make the most of this opportunity,” she added. The 23-year-old Sun, who was comforted with a hug by Chen after her loss, said she will fight for gold again in Los Angeles in four years. During the press conference, Sun also praised Japan's Hina Hayata, who had earlier won the bronze medal match by beating South Korea's Shin Yu-bin 4-2. She had overcome an injury and it was a hard-fought victory that left her moved to tears. Her performance earned Japan its second medal in this event, after Mima Ito won bronze in Tokyo three years ago. After injuring her left wrist this week, Hayata couldn’t even use a hairdryer and thought it was mission impossible to play. After treatment, she adjusted her style to focus on using her forehand instead of her backhand to avoid further pain. “After this injury, I couldn't use my left hand at all. The fact that I was able to play and win a bronze medal despite that situation makes me incredibly grateful to everyone,” Hayata said. China's gold and silver sweep extended their dominance in the women's singles, winning all 10 gold medals ever won in the event. Two Grand Slam champions, Zhang Yining and Ding Ning, were in the stands to watch Saturday's matches. A Grand Slam is an Olympic, World and World Cup title. REUTERS

