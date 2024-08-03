Sports
India's cricket team wears black armbands in tribute to Aunshuman Gaekwad
By Mohamed Bahaa
During the first One Day Internationals (ODI) against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday (August 2), the Indian cricket team took to the field wearing black armbands. The respectful gesture, often used to honour someone who has passed away, was a tribute to the late Aunshuman Gaekwad, a former captain and coach of the Indian men's cricket team.
Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bat first. As both teams lined up for the national anthems, the Indian players were seen wearing black armbands, marking their respect for Gaekwad, who recently passed away from blood cancer at the age of 71.
India honours Gaekwad's legacy
Gaekwad had a distinguished cricket career, representing India in 55 matches (40 Tests and 15 ODIs) during the 1970s and 1980s. He amassed nearly 2,000 runs in Test cricket and later took on the role of head coach for the Indian team on two occasions, from 1997 to 1999 and again in 2000. He also held an administrative position with the Baroda Cricket Association.
Gaekwad was known for his resilience and determination and was an inspiration to many players he mentored. When he was diagnosed with blood cancer, he faced financial challenges and sought support from his former teammate Sandeep Patil. Patil, along with 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev and other teammates, mobilized efforts to raise funds for Gaekwad’s treatment.
Before the match, India captain Rohit Sharma reflected on his personal bond with Gaekwad and said, “On a personal note, when I was playing first-class cricket, he was there to watch. I had a chance to talk to him and he also had a few things to say about my game, which was overwhelming for me because he has been such a great cricketer for us.
“My condolences to his family, it's not a good time when you lose your loved ones. It's always difficult, but I was lucky enough to meet him and talk to him a few times.”
Gaekwad's passing has been deeply felt within the Indian cricket community. Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah and many others have expressed their grief and paid tribute to his significant contributions to the sport.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/onsi/cricket/posts/india-s-cricket-team-wears-black-armbands-in-tribute-to-aunshuman-gaekwad-01j4cqfg1kch
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India's cricket team wears black armbands in tribute to Aunshuman Gaekwad
- Earthquake alarm mistakenly triggered in Mexico City
- Jokowi apologizes to the people, Kaesang: human, after that he retires
- U.S. Swimmers Still Struggling At Paris OlympicsExBulletin
- Table tennis – China's Chen beats teammate Sun again to retain women's singles title
- Whelan says the arrest was “complete nonsense on the part of the Russian government”.
- Child murder leaves police 'deeply confused' in UK city
- Former President Donald Trump says he has agreed to participate in a Fox News debate on September 4
- Nine-year-old photo of PM Modi shaking hands with Elon Musk's children goes viral, Tesla boss reacts
- India vs Great Britain Hockey, Paris Olympics: IND vs GB in quarter-finals
- Larimer County reports first West Nile Virus case of 2024
- Imran Khan's party leader Raoof Hasan sent to jail for 14 days of remand