All results as Zheng Qinwen of the People's Republic of China wins the gold medal in the women's singles





Qinwen defeated Swiatek in the semi-finals, a player she had not been able to beat in her career so far. Paris 2024. “[Beating Swiatek] means a lot to me because I lost to her six times,” Qinwen said. “But now I beat her at the Olympics, one of the most important tournaments for me.” The 21-year-old, who grew up idolizing By Lihopes her win can be an inspiration to young girls and help grow the sport of tennis. Li has competed in two Olympic Games during her career and is the only Chinese player to have won a Grand Slam singles title, winning both the 2011 French Open and the 2014 Australian Open. “Since I was a child, Li Na has been an inspiration to me,” Zheng said. “I always wanted to be someone who can inspire young kids to love tennis more. Because for me, tennis is a great sport, especially for girls. You have to fight, you have to have strength, you have to be fast. There is not just one specific strength, it is a very complicated sport.” Zheng started off well and managed to take the first set to 6-2 with two breaks. Vekic tried to fight back in the second period – to no avail. She was visibly frustrated at times because she could not capitalize on chances later in the match. Ultimately, the 28-year-old won silver at her second Games, becoming the first Croatian ever to reach the women's singles final at the Olympics. “I am extremely proud and happy to have won a medal for Croatia. It has been my lifelong dream,” Vekic said. “Yesterday was one of the happiest days of my life. Of course I am a little disappointed now because I wanted gold, but [I am] still so happy and so proud.” Despite the disappointment of losing to Qinwen in the semi-final on Friday, Swiatek was happy with her resilience and managed to secure a bronze medal. “I've never felt anything like this, not even in the Grand Slams, so it wasn't easy and to have a medal is a dream come true,” Swiatek said. “I'm especially proud of myself that after yesterday I could come to today and just enjoy playing tennis, because yesterday was one of the hardest losses I can probably remember in my career.

