FREE Live Stream Women's Field Hockey (8/3/24): How to Watch USA vs South Africa Online | Time, TV, Channel for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
The United States will take on South Africa in a women's Pool B hockey match at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, August 3, 2024 (8/3/24) at Stade Yves-du-Manoir in Colombes.
Here's what you need to know:
What: Women's field hockey
WHO: US vs. South Africa
When: Saturday August 3, 2024
Where: Yves-du-Manoir Stadium
Time: 07:15 am
TV: NBC
Verizon Fios, DirectTV stream, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum, fuboTV
Livestream: Peacock TV, DirecTV stream, fuboTV
***
Here's a recent story about the Olympics, via the Associated Press:
COLOMBES, France (AP) Jason Kelce wore a blue beret to match his USA T-shirt. For a player known for giving it his all throughout his NFL career, it was more of the same as he joined his wife Kylie at the Olympic Games in Paris.
The Kelces showed up to the American women's hockey team in the opening game on Saturday night. Kylie used to play hockey and she did a TikTok with some American players this year. Combined with Jason's retirementit was the perfect time to travel to Paris for the Games.
“I would say I've always wanted to go to the Olympics,” Kylie told The Associated Press after the United States lost 4-1 to medal favorites Argentina. “When they qualified to come to Paris, I thought, 'That makes sense.' And when I sat down with Ashley and Kelee, it was a no-brainer. … It made perfect sense. We're happy to be here.”
Jason would have liked to attend the Olympics as well, but the Summer Games clash with NFL training camp. Brother Travis Kelce is in the middle of camp with the back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, while his famous girlfriend, Taylor Swiftis a tour through Central Europe in Munich.
When we found out we were going to have the opportunity to come here, the more we thought about it, we thought, let's take advantage of it now, while we can actually do it, Jason said. We love sports, we love competition, we love world events. This is such a unique place where the whole world comes together and bonds through competition and sports.
The Kelces are no strangers to such things, with Jason winning a Super Bowl during his 13 seasons as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Kylie playing defenseman in high school and college hockey. She joked on the TikTok with Ashley Sessa and Kelee Lepage that she made a fool of herself, but it was worth it.
It was just really cool to sit down with them and talk about what this means to them and how much they were looking forward to it and what it took for them to get here and it's so awesome to see them on this stage, Kylie said. It's just kind of a full circle moment and I feel like the hockey community is really coming together. No matter what level you're playing at, you can appreciate what this is.
Sessa, who scored the lone goal for the US, called Kylie Kelce one of the coolest people she's ever worked with.
Meeting Kylie was an amazing experience to meet someone who shares the same passion for growing the game, Sessa told AP last week. The chance to connect with her and relate to her is amazing. She has a great heart and is down to earth.
After witnessing a match that he felt was more exciting than the score indicated, Jason had nothing but good things to say about the young American team full of competitors competing in the Olympics for the first time.
They played hard, they're a young team and they probably played the best team in the world, he said. It was a fun game to watch and proud of the girls for how hard they fought.
And where did he get the beret? A souvenir shop, that's all Kelce would offer.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
