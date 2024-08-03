Sun and Chen level at 2-2 in Tokyo final replay





Swimming: USA lowers mixed 4x100m medley world record for gold The last swimming final of the evening is themixed 4x100m medley relay Teams may select two men and two women in any order to swim backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and freestyle. All eight teams finish with women. Great Britain are the reigning champions, but have only qualified in lane 2. The USA and Australia are the top qualifiers in lanes 4 and 5. France is also participating in this race, with Lon Marchand in the breaststroke, but they are swimming in lane 1. The swimming order is: France MMFF, Great Britain FMMF, People's Republic of China MMFF, USA MMFF, Australia FMMF, Netherlands FMMF, Canada FMMF, Japan MMFF. So you'll see teams like Great Britain and Australia falling behind in the first match, while the teams with male backstrokers take the lead.Xu Jiayu leads the US by 50Ryan Murphy. Murphy comes a little bit closer in the return leg, it's such a big difference! There's 0.05 seconds between the two games before they start the return leg. The crowd cheers every time Marchand surfaces during the breaststroke.Nic Fink leads fromQin Haiyang at 150m. Qin now takes the lead again. Marchand is clearly in third place, but other teams will come back here. China leads halfwayZhang Yufei AndGretchen Walsh enter the pool for the fly. The teams with men on this leg will now catch up to the leaders. Walsh makes a move on Zhang! Still way ahead of the world record split.Torri Huske leads as she enters the pool in front of herYang Junxuan! They are still on the world record line. Australia is now in third place withMollie O'Callaghan. 25 more to go. This could be a world record!It is! United States of America wins gold in 3:37.43, a new world record! China wins silver in an Asian record of 3:37.55. Australia wins bronze in 3:38.76, an Oceanian record.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/live-updates/603118b5-d357-4e09-945a-f4cab740a20f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos