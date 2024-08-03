Centre denied me permission to visit Paris and cheer on Indian hockey team: Punjab CM





Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was scheduled to visit Paris from August 3 to 9 for the quarterfinal match of the Indian hockey team. File | Photo credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that for reasons known only to the Centre, he has not been allowed to attend a hockey match of the Indian team during the Paris Olympics. During a telephone conversation with Indian team captain Harmanpreet Singh, the Chief Minister said he wanted to go to Paris to cheer the team live but the Union government did not give him political permission, a statement released by his office said. Mr Mann said he wanted to be with the Indian team during the match but now he would have to watch them on TV. He wished the team all the best for the quarterfinals, the statement added. Also read: India beats New Zealand 3-2 in thrilling hockey match Mr Mann, who holds a diplomatic passport, was scheduled to visit Paris from August 3 to 9 for the Indian hockey team's quarter-final match on August 4. The Prime Minister said that even if he was not given permission, Punjab and the entire country would stand behind the hockey heroes during the match. In another development, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the government was barring MPs from non-BJP states, including Punjab, from attending the national legislative conference being held in the US. He accused the BJP of engaging in petty politics. It is extremely dangerous for the federal structure of the nation, apart from creating hurdles in the prosperity and progress of states and the country. The conference was an opportunity for over 3,000 legislators to come together and share their views, but the move by the Union governments has deprived the chairmen of non-BJP-ruled states of the opportunity, he said in a statement. Mr. Sandhwan said that the presidents of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala have not been allowed to visit the US. The federal government is doing this deliberately because the BJP does not want to strengthen the federal structure of the country, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/punjab/punjab-cm-mann-denied-political-clearance-to-visit-paris/article68480708.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

