PARIS (AP) Just before Zheng Qinwen delivered the first serve to win China's first ever singles gold medal at the Olympics, shouts of Jia You! in Mandarin rang out from all parts of Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday as fans waved the country's red and yellow flags.

It's a phrase that literally means: Add oil! In other words, step on the gas! And is loosely equivalent to Let's go! Those cries resumed immediately after Zheng's opponent in the Paris 2024 Games women's finalist, Donna Vekic of Croatia, hit her return into the net. And they were heard again and again on a windy, overcast afternoon as things went Zheng's way.

That was quite often. The 21-year-old Zheng earned the biggest title of her young career by beating Vekic 6-2, 6-3 with the same powerful serves and ground strokes she used in the past eliminate #1 Iga Swiatek in the semi-final.

I always want to be one of those Asians who can inspire young kids and make them love tennis more, because tennis is such a great sport, especially for girls. You have to fight. You have to be strong. You have to be fast, said Zheng, who signed several autographs for the audience after the match. After this gold medal, I feel like I can finally play tennis more relaxed.

Not that she hadn't already shown a lot of promise. After all, Zheng is ranked number 7 and was second place behind Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open hardcourt in January.

This triumph could make her a real star in her own country. Member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Li Na is the only Chinese player to win a Grand Slam singles title, having won the 2011 French Open and the 2014 Australian Open. She was an inspiration to Zheng when she was learning the sport as a child.

I have always been jealous of history makers like Li Na, Zheng said. No matter what happens, she is always the first, because she is the first Asian player to win a Grand Slam. And now I am the first Asian player to win Olympic gold. I have also made history. But I still have a long way to go, because winning a Grand Slam is always my dream.

The Olympic tennis matches are played at Roland Garros, the clay court that hosts the annual French Open. Swiatek is a four-time champion at that event, including the past three years, and was on a 25-match unbeaten run at Roland Garros going into her match against Zheng.

But Swiatek ended with the bronze for Poland and she took a selfie with Zheng and Vekic during the medal ceremony.

Vekic, a 28-year-old who is ranked No. 21 in the rankings, achieved his 2018 World No. 1 ranking three weeks after he was a semi-finalist on the grass courts of WimbledonShe was so exhausted from that run at the All England Club that she considered withdrawing from the Olympics.

I had pain in my arm. Pain in my ankle. I was sick, Vekic said. Everything happened at once.

In Paris, Vekic found her feet, including a victory over US Open champion Coco GauffOn Saturday, Vekic looked exhausted, hunched over and leaning on her racket.

What Zheng was most proud of, and what she believes made the biggest difference for her this past week, was her patience during the points and her mental strength between points.

If you talk about shots, I have better shots than Vekic. I know, Zheng said. But in the final, it's not about shots.

After Zheng forced an error with a huge forehand to break serve and take the first set, she quickly moved up 2-0 in the second. That's where Vekic held on a bit, stealing one of Zheng's service games to level the match at 2-all.

But with chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore asking spectators to keep their voices down during points, Zheng regained control and broke to lead 5-3. As she hit a forehand to secure the win, Zheng slid onto her back on the clay, then grabbed a Chinese flag from the stands, held it like a cape to howl and draped it over her chair on the sideline.

It wasn't just Li who received a compliment during Zheng's press conference.

Zheng spoke of her admiration for Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion who retired in 2022, and of studying his matches to learn technique and tactics: the way he plays so stylishly, she said. She spoke of her admiration for Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang, whose victory in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2004 Athens Games was the first gold for a man in track and field.

And she publicly discussed and thanked her parents. They let her start playing tennis at age 7. Mom quit her job when Qinwen was 12 to make sure she ate and slept well. Dad, she said, always pushed me hard, taking her to a court to run up and down the stairs, even on Chinese New Year, when everyone is resting. But me? There is no day of rest.

My success is not just my success. A lot of it comes from my parents, Zheng said. They teach me how to be disciplined. They teach me how to stay focused on my dream. They have always believed in me.

