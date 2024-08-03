Byjus lenders want to block payment to Indian Cricket Board





US lenders are trying to freeze the assets of a suspended executive at India’s troubled education technology company Byjus, saying his money should be used to pay down the assets, not to settle debts to the Indian Cricket Board. Glas Trust Company, the trustee for lenders owed $1.2 billion, has asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to block Riju Ravindran, the brother of the Byjus founder, from paying the cricket board more than $19 million to resolve an insolvency case in an Indian court. Ravindran, who chose to serve as a director in Delaware, has too often tried to use his overseas residency to avoid accountability in U.S. courts, attorneys for Glas said in a court document filed Thursday night (Aug. 1) in Wilmington, Delaware. The lenders are on the verge of winning a judgment against Ravindran, who is accused of helping to conceal US$533 million while a director of Byjus, a unit incorporated in Delaware. US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey has already ruled against Ravindran on a number of counts, concluding that the Byjus manager was either dishonest or the most incompetent corporate officer or director in Delaware history. If the judge sides with the lenders, they could use the injunction to demand that Ravindran's banks freeze his assets. The lenders also want Dorsey to order the cricket board not to accept the money. A representative for Byjus did not respond to a request for comment. BT in your inbox Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox. Glass tried unsuccessfully to convince India’s National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to block Ravindran from paying the cricket board, prompting the court earlier this week to ask Ravindran to reveal the source of the money. Ravindran told the court on Thursday that the money came from the sale of various assets. India's appellate court sided with Ravindran and on Friday quashed a bankruptcy order issued by a lower court. Earlier this week, a judge in Delaware, where the main trial against Byjus is taking place, ordered Ravindran to pay $10,000 a day until he helps find the $533 million. Ravindran has been at the center of a nearly two-year battle over missing money, which lenders say they are owed after the company defaulted. Ravindran has said in court papers that the money has been spent but has failed to provide sufficient documentation to verify the claim. He is one of three directors of Think & Learn, which operates the Byjus brand, who were recently replaced by a trustee as part of the involuntary involuntary injunction case filed in India, according to U.S. court documents. Ravindran’s victory in the Indian court is likely to lead to him and the other directors, including his brother Byju, being reinstated, according to the court documents. The missing money is at the heart of a dispute between lenders owed $1.2 billion and the startup founded by entrepreneur Byju Raveendran. The money belongs to a bankrupt shell company, Byjus Alpha, which is linked to Think & Learn and was taken over by the lenders after their loan defaulted. BLOOMBERG

