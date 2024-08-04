Olympic tennis: Djokovic plays Alcaraz for gold

PARIS (AP) Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet for the gold medal in the men's singles. Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday in the last episode of a fascinating old vs. young rivalry that a matchup in the Wimbledon final three weeks ago.

Alcaraz won that match with ease, Djokovic acknowledged, just as he did when they played for the cup at the All England Club last year.

As Alcaraz's semi-final in Paris ended on Friday afternoon and Djokovic played in his last semi-final that evening, the 21-year-old Spaniard was asked what it would be like to face the 37-year-old Serb again.

Hopefully, Alcaraz said with a laugh, the same as at Wimbledon.

Here's what else you need to know about the men's tennis singles final:

Why is Djokovic vs. Alcaraz important for the men's singles gold medal?

Djokovic is the oldest man in an Olympic tennis singles final; Alcaraz is the youngest.

Djokovic is considered by many to be the best male tennis player in historya position supported by statistics such as his 24 Grand Slam titles (more than any other human being) and the 400-plus weeks he has spent at No. 1 in the rankings (more than any other human being).

There’s really only one thing missing from his resume: an Olympic gold medal. Before beating Lorenzo Musetti in Paris on Friday, Djokovic was 0-3 in Summer Games semifinals, losing each time to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in Beijing, Andy Murray in London, Alexander Zverev in Tokyo.

Djokovic finished the 2008 Olympics with a bronze medal, but he really wanted to improve on that now.

I know, said Musetti, how much it means to him to win a gold medal.

Alcaraz is the best there is right now in sport, having added his recent Wimbledon triumph to that in June at the French Open, which is contested annually at Roland Garros, the gravel court facility used for the tennis competition at the Paris Games.

In 2022, he became the first teenager to reach the No. 1 position in the ATP rankings and now has four Grand Slam titles to his name. He is the first man to win at least one on clay, grass and hard courts before the age of 22.

Alcaraz has proven himself to be the best player in the world at the moment, said Djokovic, who was the top seed for the Olympics after world number one Jannik Sinner withdrew due to tonsillitis.

Alcaraz was seeded second, but other players generally agree with Djokovic's assessment.

It's no secret that Alcaraz is something of a gold standard at the moment, according to American Tommy Paul, who lost to the Spanish star in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the Olympics.

Why is Djokovic wearing a gray sleeve around his knee during the Olympics?

Djokovic tore the meniscus in his right knee during a fourth-round victory at the French Open on June 3 and underwent surgery two days later in Paris. Most people thought he would have to skip Wimbledon, which started on July 1, and the Olympics.

No.

He showed up at the All England Club wearing a gray sleeve on his right knee, and while it took him a few games to get going, Djokovic eventually looked very much like himself. Until, that is, he took on Alcaraz for the title.

There was only one match at the Summer Games where the knee was a problem, when he felt pain in the second set of a quarterfinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday night. But he did a lot of work with his physiotherapist between then and his match against Musetti, when everything was fine.

I feel like I'm a different player than I was at Wimbledon. The way I move. The way I hit the ball, Djokovic said, who knocked out Nadal in the second round in Paris.

“I have more confidence in myself and my chances in the final on Sunday,” he said.

Is Djokovic or Alcaraz the favorite for gold?

According to the BBC, Alcaraz is the favorite to win the men's singles final. BetMGM Sports Bettingwhich puts him on a -250 money line. Djokovic is at +195. If Djokovic manages to win in straight sets, that would pay out at +360.

Djokovic said that given the way he plays, he is definitely a favorite.

How to watch Djokovic vs. Alcaraz for the men's tennis gold

The men's final is scheduled as the second match on Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday and will not start until 2:00 p.m. local time (8:00 a.m. EDT). To find the right channel, watch NBC's Online Schedule.

What is the head-to-head record between Djokovic and Alcaraz?

In total, they have met six times before and both men have won three of those matches.

The only time they played on Court Philippe Chatrier was in the semi-finals of Roland Garros in 2023. Djokovic won that 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 when Alcaraz suffered from cramps all over his body during the last two sets.

