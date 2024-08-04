Anthony Edwards talks windmill dunks, table tennis and playing with KD – Paris 2024 Olympic Men's Basketball Tournament

LILLE (France) – When these boys from the United States take the field, even in a thrilling match, they are still focused on the field, because there is always something special to see.

On Saturday afternoon at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, it was Anthony Edwards who went all out, scoring 26 points in just 17 minutes against Puerto Rico. The only player to score more points in such a short period at the Olympics was Carmelo Anthony, when he scored 37 in 14 minutes against Nigeria in 2012.

From one Anthony to another, generations have changed, but the talents are always there. Almost superhuman, judging by Ant's flight for the huge windmill dunk in the second half.

“I already told KD that if I get a break after the timeout, I'm going to finish it. I wanted to go between the legs, but I didn't try it right away, so I'm not going to make a fool of myself,” he laughed with the media after the game.

Have you been waiting long for such a big dunk?

I've been waiting, I've been waiting… I want to dunk on someone, but I don't have the lane yet. I'm glad I have it. Hopefully I catch someone in the next three games.

You closed the group stage with 3-0. How did that feel on the pitch?

It felt good. It’s going to be different every night, tonight was my night, the first night was KD’s, the second was Bam’s, so it’s not about me getting mine, it’s just that the ball found me. It was swing-swing, and I was the recipient of all those swing-swings, and I was able to knock it down.

Are you satisfied with the way the team went through the first phase?

We're playing well, need to clean up sloppy turnovers, for me. Pass the ball a little more, defend a little better, but it'll be fine.

Is the elimination phase getting harder now?

Of course, it's the knockout rounds. All the teams that are in are really good teams, they have NBA players and they compete at a high level, so it should be tough.

You've talked about wanting to play with Kevin Durant. Is it everything you imagined and dreamed of?

Hell yeah! Him and LeBron, they're the best two people. Team players, they always want to see the person next to them shine, and I'm the same way. It's perfect. It's perfect.

What's it like being on the court with LeBron?

He likes to give it to me. I like to catch it and shoot it. I told him, if you don't have a shot, I'll find one.

How different is this experience for you compared to the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup?

I play with the best players of all time. And I can go and watch ping-pong – or table tennis. I went there once, because they told me that the other round I was going to, the Americans weren't playing, so I didn't go. I think the championship rounds are (on Sunday), if I'm not mistaken. I hope so. I'll be there if it is.

Did you talk to your Minnesota teammate Rudy Gobert during the Olympics?

I spoke to him when I first came here, but no – we compete against each other, we don't talk. He knows I want to see him. It means a lot to him, I know he loves playing for France every year and he looks forward to it. I know before it started, halfway through the season, we were talking badly to each other and he said something like: they're going to beat us, so I'm looking forward to playing against France.

