



Women's Olympic Football in Paris 2024: Semi-Final Preview The four-time Olympic champions of the US national team were the first to secure a place in the next round after a convincing performance against their old rival Japan. A tense situation was finally resolved in the first half of extra time when Crystal Dunn And Trinity Rodman provided a magical moment and won 1-0. They will face Germany in the semi-final, who were themselves knocked out in extra time by reigning Olympic champions Canada. Unlike the previous tie, this one had to be decided on penalties, with Ann Katrin BergerHer heroics, which saw her save the ball twice and score herself, saw the Europeans progress. It is the second time these two teams have met in this tournament, having previously been group stage opponents. Germany will soon forget that match, after they let the USWNT run free in a stunning 4-1 victory. It was the 36th meeting between the two countries. The United States dominated with 24 wins, seven draws and the Germans won only five times. Elsewhere in the second semi-final, Brazil will take on Spain for a shot at the coveted gold. The South Americans defeated hosts France in a gruelling 90 minutes, with 16 minutes of added injury time at the end, thanks to Gabi Portilho's deceased winner. That means that MarthaThe farewell tour continues with the Brazilian icon suspended for the quarter-finals after, coincidentally, being sent off against Spain. The two faced off in the group stage and will do so again as the Spanish bid to reach the final of their first ever Olympic Games. Colombia made them work hard for their place in the last four, coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2. A subdued 30-minute extra time solved nothing and resulted in penalties, where Spain won 4-2. In the semi-finals everything is at stake, because these matches are indispensable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/paris-2024-football-women-semi-final-preview

