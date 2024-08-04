Connect with us

August 4 Olympic Games Schedule: Tennis, Golf, Gymnastics

The 2024 Olympics are halfway through. On August 4, exciting developments will take place in tennis, golf, and gymnastics, among other events. Will Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic capture a gold medal in the singles? Can Suni Lee claim another victory on the uneven bars? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Check out the schedule of events as they air on NBC, both on TV and digitally, below:

*The program contains replays of events that were previously broadcast live.

01:00 AM ET

Tennis – Women's Singles Gold Final

2:30pm ET

Badminton – Men & Women Singles: Semi-Finals

Beach Volleyball – Men's Lucky Loser: Hodges/Schubert (AUS) vs. Evans/Budinger (USA)

3 hours ET

Beach Volleyball – Women's Round of 16: Xue/XY Xia (CHN) vs. Esmee/Zoe (SUI)

Golf – Men's Final Round (Part 1)

Handball – Men Group A: Sweden vs. Japan

Volleyball – Women Pool C: Italy vs. Turkey

03:30 AM ET

Archery – Men's Individual: Round of 16

Basketball 3×3 – Play-In Round for Women

04:00 AM ET

Beach Volleyball – Men's Round of 16: Ehlers/Wickler (GER) vs. George/Andre (BRA)

Equestrian – Dressage: Grand Prix Freestyle (Indiv. Final)

Field Hockey – Men's Quarter Final: India vs. Great Britain

Tennis – Women's Singles Gold Final

Athletics

  • Series: 110m hurdles men

  • Main (Preliminary rounds): W 200m, W 400mH

04:15 AM ET

Athletics – Women's Hammer Throw: Qualification

05:00 AM ET

Basketball – Women's Group C: Japan vs. Belgium

Boxing – M Middle (SF), W Bantam (SF) & More

Handball – Men Group B: Egypt vs. Argentina

Athletics – Men's Long Jump: Qualification

05:30 AM ET

Volleyball – Women Pool C: Italy vs. Turkey

5:50 am ET

Fencing – Men's Team Foil Eliminations

6:00 AM ET

Sailing – Dinghy, Mixed Multihull, Kite Opening Series

Tennis – Women's doubles bronze final: Muchova/Noskova (CZE) vs. Bucsa/Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Athletics and volleyball (Spanish broadcast)

06:30 AM ET

Archery – Men's Individual: Round of 16

Field Hockey – Men's Quarter Finals: Belgium vs. Spain

7:00 am ET

Archery – Individual Men: QF, SF, Medal Finals

Beach Volleyball – Men's Round of 16: Perusic/Schweiner (CZE) vs. Boermans/De Groot (NED)

Golf – Men's Final Round (Part 2)

Volleyball – Women Pool A: France vs. USA

07:15 AM ET

Archery – Men Individual: Final

7:30am ET

Basketball – Women's Group B: Canada vs. Nigeria

Table Tennis – Men's Singles: Bronze/Gold Finals

8:00 AM ET

Beach Volleyball – Men's Round of 16: Ahman/Hellvig (SWE) vs. Diaz/Alayo (CUB)

Cycling – Women's Road Race

Handball – Men Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia

Tennis (Spanish broadcast)

Water Polo – Women Group A: Hungary vs. Australia

8:30am ET

Fencing – Men's Team Foil Quarter Finals, Semi Finals

Tennis – Men's Singles Gold Final: Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

9:00 am ET

Badminton – Men's Doubles: Bronze & Gold Final

Gymnastics

Table Tennis – Men's Singles: Gold Final

9:30am ET

Boxing

Canoeing – Slalom: Kayak Cross for Men, Series

Shooting – Women's Skeet Final

09:35 AM ET

Water Polo – Women Group B: Italy vs. Spain

09:45 AM ET

Gymnastics – Women's Bridge Final

10:00 AM ET

Badminton – Singles Semi-Finals

Handball – Men Group B: Hungary vs. France

10:15 AM ET

Beach Volleyball – Men's Round of 16: Ahman/Hellvig (SWE) vs. Diaz/Alayo (CUB)

10:35 AM ET

Gymnastics – Men's Vault Final

10:45 AM ET

Canoeing – Slalom: Women's Kayak Cross Series

11:00 am ET

Basketball

Beach Volleyball – Match 81: M or W Round of 16

Volleyball – Women Pool A: China vs. Serbia

11:05 AM ET

Cycling

11:25 AM ET

Beach volleyball – round of 16

11:30 am ET

Basketball 3×3 – Men's pool matches (4 matches)

Field Hockey – Men's Quarter Finals: Netherlands vs. Australia

12:00 PM ET

Beach Volleyball – Match 82: M or W Round of 16

Tennis – Women's Doubles Gold Final: Errani/Paolini (ITA) vs. Andreeva/Shnaider (AIN)

12:15 PM ET

Badminton – Men's Doubles: Bronze Final

12:30 PM ET

Swimming – Finals: W 50 Freestyle, M&W 4×100 Medley and more

Athletics – Main (finals): M 100m, W High Jump and more

Water Polo – Women Group A: Canada vs. Netherlands

1:00 PM ET

Badminton – Men's Doubles: Golden Final

Basketball 3×3 – Men's Pool Matches: USA vs. Netherlands

Handball – Men Group B: Denmark vs. Norway

Athletics – Finals: Men's 100m and over

Athletics (Spanish broadcast)

1:10 PM ET

Fencing – Men's Team Foil Bronze/Gold Final

1:45 PM ET

Athletics – Women's High Jump: Final

2:00 PM ET

Men's Beach Volleyball – Sweden vs. Cuba (Spanish Broadcast)

Field Hockey – Men's Quarterfinals: Germany vs. Argentina

Golf – Men's Final Round

Tennis – Women's Doubles Gold Final

2:05 p.m. ET

Water Polo – Women Group B: France vs. Greece

2:30pm ET

Athletics – Men's Hammer Throw: Final

3:00 PM ET

Basketball – Women's Group B: Australia vs. France

Beach Volleyball – Match 83: M or W Round of 16

Handball – Men Group A: Spain vs. Croatia

Volley-ball

3:30pm ET

Basketball 3×3 – Play-In round men (2 games)

3:45pm ET

Equestrian – Dressage: Individual Final

Shooting – Women's Skeet Final

4:00 PM ET

Beach Volleyball – Match 84: M or W Round of 16

Boxing (Spanish broadcast)

4:30pm ET

Cycling – Women's Road Race

Tennis – Men's Singles Gold Final

5:00 PM ET

Volleyball – Women Pool A: France vs. United States

7:00 PM ET

Table Tennis – Men's Singles: Gold Final

8:00 PM ET

Field Hockey – Men's Quarter Finals

9:00 PM ET

Handball – Men Group B: Hungary vs. France

9:30pm ET

Volleyball – Women Pool B: Brazil vs. Poland

11:00 PM ET

Basketball – Women's Group C: Germany vs. USA

For more Olympic coverage, visit ESPN's hub page for breaking news, highlights, previews, FAQs and more.

