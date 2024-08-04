August 4 Olympic Games Schedule: Tennis, Golf, Gymnastics





The 2024 Olympics are halfway through. On August 4, exciting developments will take place in tennis, golf, and gymnastics, among other events. Will Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic capture a gold medal in the singles? Can Suni Lee claim another victory on the uneven bars? Fans will have to tune in to find out. Check out the schedule of events as they air on NBC, both on TV and digitally, below: *The program contains replays of events that were previously broadcast live. 01:00 AM ET Tennis – Women's Singles Gold Final 2:30pm ET Badminton – Men & Women Singles: Semi-Finals Beach Volleyball – Men's Lucky Loser: Hodges/Schubert (AUS) vs. Evans/Budinger (USA) 3 hours ET Beach Volleyball – Women's Round of 16: Xue/XY Xia (CHN) vs. Esmee/Zoe (SUI) Golf – Men's Final Round (Part 1) Handball – Men Group A: Sweden vs. Japan Volleyball – Women Pool C: Italy vs. Turkey 03:30 AM ET Archery – Men's Individual: Round of 16 Basketball 3×3 – Play-In Round for Women 04:00 AM ET Beach Volleyball – Men's Round of 16: Ehlers/Wickler (GER) vs. George/Andre (BRA) Equestrian – Dressage: Grand Prix Freestyle (Indiv. Final) Field Hockey – Men's Quarter Final: India vs. Great Britain Tennis – Women's Singles Gold Final Athletics Series: 110m hurdles men

Main (Preliminary rounds): W 200m, W 400mH 04:15 AM ET Athletics – Women's Hammer Throw: Qualification 05:00 AM ET Basketball – Women's Group C: Japan vs. Belgium Boxing – M Middle (SF), W Bantam (SF) & More Handball – Men Group B: Egypt vs. Argentina Athletics – Men's Long Jump: Qualification 05:30 AM ET Volleyball – Women Pool C: Italy vs. Turkey 5:50 am ET Fencing – Men's Team Foil Eliminations Editors' Picks 2 Related 6:00 AM ET Sailing – Dinghy, Mixed Multihull, Kite Opening Series Tennis – Women's doubles bronze final: Muchova/Noskova (CZE) vs. Bucsa/Sorribes Tormo (ESP) Athletics and volleyball (Spanish broadcast) 06:30 AM ET Archery – Men's Individual: Round of 16 Field Hockey – Men's Quarter Finals: Belgium vs. Spain 7:00 am ET Archery – Individual Men: QF, SF, Medal Finals Beach Volleyball – Men's Round of 16: Perusic/Schweiner (CZE) vs. Boermans/De Groot (NED) Golf – Men's Final Round (Part 2) Volleyball – Women Pool A: France vs. USA 07:15 AM ET Archery – Men Individual: Final 7:30am ET Basketball – Women's Group B: Canada vs. Nigeria Table Tennis – Men's Singles: Bronze/Gold Finals 8:00 AM ET Beach Volleyball – Men's Round of 16: Ahman/Hellvig (SWE) vs. Diaz/Alayo (CUB) Cycling – Women's Road Race Handball – Men Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia Tennis (Spanish broadcast) Water Polo – Women Group A: Hungary vs. Australia 8:30am ET Fencing – Men's Team Foil Quarter Finals, Semi Finals Tennis – Men's Singles Gold Final: Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 9:00 am ET Badminton – Men's Doubles: Bronze & Gold Final Gymnastics Table Tennis – Men's Singles: Gold Final 9:30am ET Boxing Canoeing – Slalom: Kayak Cross for Men, Series Shooting – Women's Skeet Final 09:35 AM ET Water Polo – Women Group B: Italy vs. Spain 09:45 AM ET Gymnastics – Women's Bridge Final 10:00 AM ET Badminton – Singles Semi-Finals Handball – Men Group B: Hungary vs. France 10:15 AM ET Beach Volleyball – Men's Round of 16: Ahman/Hellvig (SWE) vs. Diaz/Alayo (CUB) 10:35 AM ET Gymnastics – Men's Vault Final 10:45 AM ET Canoeing – Slalom: Women's Kayak Cross Series 11:00 am ET Basketball Beach Volleyball – Match 81: M or W Round of 16 Volleyball – Women Pool A: China vs. Serbia 11:05 AM ET Cycling 11:25 AM ET Beach volleyball – round of 16 11:30 am ET Basketball 3×3 – Men's pool matches (4 matches) Field Hockey – Men's Quarter Finals: Netherlands vs. Australia Editors' Picks 2 Related 12:00 PM ET Beach Volleyball – Match 82: M or W Round of 16 Tennis – Women's Doubles Gold Final: Errani/Paolini (ITA) vs. Andreeva/Shnaider (AIN) 12:15 PM ET Badminton – Men's Doubles: Bronze Final 12:30 PM ET Swimming – Finals: W 50 Freestyle, M&W 4×100 Medley and more Athletics – Main (finals): M 100m, W High Jump and more Water Polo – Women Group A: Canada vs. Netherlands 1:00 PM ET Badminton – Men's Doubles: Golden Final Basketball 3×3 – Men's Pool Matches: USA vs. Netherlands Handball – Men Group B: Denmark vs. Norway Athletics – Finals: Men's 100m and over Athletics (Spanish broadcast) 1:10 PM ET Fencing – Men's Team Foil Bronze/Gold Final 1:45 PM ET Athletics – Women's High Jump: Final 2:00 PM ET Men's Beach Volleyball – Sweden vs. Cuba (Spanish Broadcast) Field Hockey – Men's Quarterfinals: Germany vs. Argentina Golf – Men's Final Round Tennis – Women's Doubles Gold Final 2:05 p.m. ET Water Polo – Women Group B: France vs. Greece 2:30pm ET Athletics – Men's Hammer Throw: Final 3:00 PM ET Basketball – Women's Group B: Australia vs. France Beach Volleyball – Match 83: M or W Round of 16 Handball – Men Group A: Spain vs. Croatia Volley-ball 3:30pm ET Basketball 3×3 – Play-In round men (2 games) 3:45pm ET Equestrian – Dressage: Individual Final Shooting – Women's Skeet Final Editors' Picks 2 Related 4:00 PM ET Beach Volleyball – Match 84: M or W Round of 16 Boxing (Spanish broadcast) 4:30pm ET Cycling – Women's Road Race Tennis – Men's Singles Gold Final 5:00 PM ET Volleyball – Women Pool A: France vs. United States 7:00 PM ET Table Tennis – Men's Singles: Gold Final 8:00 PM ET Field Hockey – Men's Quarter Finals 9:00 PM ET Handball – Men Group B: Hungary vs. France 9:30pm ET Volleyball – Women Pool B: Brazil vs. Poland 11:00 PM ET Basketball – Women's Group C: Germany vs. USA For more Olympic coverage, visit ESPN's hub page for breaking news, highlights, previews, FAQs and more.

