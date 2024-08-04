Sports
August 4 Olympic Games Schedule: Tennis, Golf, Gymnastics
The 2024 Olympics are halfway through. On August 4, exciting developments will take place in tennis, golf, and gymnastics, among other events. Will Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic capture a gold medal in the singles? Can Suni Lee claim another victory on the uneven bars? Fans will have to tune in to find out.
Check out the schedule of events as they air on NBC, both on TV and digitally, below:
*The program contains replays of events that were previously broadcast live.
01:00 AM ET
Tennis – Women's Singles Gold Final
2:30pm ET
Badminton – Men & Women Singles: Semi-Finals
Beach Volleyball – Men's Lucky Loser: Hodges/Schubert (AUS) vs. Evans/Budinger (USA)
3 hours ET
Beach Volleyball – Women's Round of 16: Xue/XY Xia (CHN) vs. Esmee/Zoe (SUI)
Golf – Men's Final Round (Part 1)
Handball – Men Group A: Sweden vs. Japan
Volleyball – Women Pool C: Italy vs. Turkey
03:30 AM ET
Archery – Men's Individual: Round of 16
Basketball 3×3 – Play-In Round for Women
04:00 AM ET
Beach Volleyball – Men's Round of 16: Ehlers/Wickler (GER) vs. George/Andre (BRA)
Equestrian – Dressage: Grand Prix Freestyle (Indiv. Final)
Field Hockey – Men's Quarter Final: India vs. Great Britain
Tennis – Women's Singles Gold Final
Athletics
-
Series: 110m hurdles men
-
Main (Preliminary rounds): W 200m, W 400mH
04:15 AM ET
Athletics – Women's Hammer Throw: Qualification
05:00 AM ET
Basketball – Women's Group C: Japan vs. Belgium
Boxing – M Middle (SF), W Bantam (SF) & More
Handball – Men Group B: Egypt vs. Argentina
Athletics – Men's Long Jump: Qualification
05:30 AM ET
Volleyball – Women Pool C: Italy vs. Turkey
5:50 am ET
Fencing – Men's Team Foil Eliminations
6:00 AM ET
Sailing – Dinghy, Mixed Multihull, Kite Opening Series
Tennis – Women's doubles bronze final: Muchova/Noskova (CZE) vs. Bucsa/Sorribes Tormo (ESP)
Athletics and volleyball (Spanish broadcast)
06:30 AM ET
Archery – Men's Individual: Round of 16
Field Hockey – Men's Quarter Finals: Belgium vs. Spain
7:00 am ET
Archery – Individual Men: QF, SF, Medal Finals
Beach Volleyball – Men's Round of 16: Perusic/Schweiner (CZE) vs. Boermans/De Groot (NED)
Golf – Men's Final Round (Part 2)
Volleyball – Women Pool A: France vs. USA
07:15 AM ET
Archery – Men Individual: Final
7:30am ET
Basketball – Women's Group B: Canada vs. Nigeria
Table Tennis – Men's Singles: Bronze/Gold Finals
8:00 AM ET
Beach Volleyball – Men's Round of 16: Ahman/Hellvig (SWE) vs. Diaz/Alayo (CUB)
Cycling – Women's Road Race
Handball – Men Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia
Tennis (Spanish broadcast)
Water Polo – Women Group A: Hungary vs. Australia
8:30am ET
Fencing – Men's Team Foil Quarter Finals, Semi Finals
Tennis – Men's Singles Gold Final: Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
9:00 am ET
Badminton – Men's Doubles: Bronze & Gold Final
Gymnastics
Table Tennis – Men's Singles: Gold Final
9:30am ET
Boxing
Canoeing – Slalom: Kayak Cross for Men, Series
Shooting – Women's Skeet Final
09:35 AM ET
Water Polo – Women Group B: Italy vs. Spain
09:45 AM ET
Gymnastics – Women's Bridge Final
10:00 AM ET
Badminton – Singles Semi-Finals
Handball – Men Group B: Hungary vs. France
10:15 AM ET
Beach Volleyball – Men's Round of 16: Ahman/Hellvig (SWE) vs. Diaz/Alayo (CUB)
10:35 AM ET
Gymnastics – Men's Vault Final
10:45 AM ET
Canoeing – Slalom: Women's Kayak Cross Series
11:00 am ET
Basketball
Beach Volleyball – Match 81: M or W Round of 16
Volleyball – Women Pool A: China vs. Serbia
11:05 AM ET
Cycling
11:25 AM ET
Beach volleyball – round of 16
11:30 am ET
Basketball 3×3 – Men's pool matches (4 matches)
Field Hockey – Men's Quarter Finals: Netherlands vs. Australia
12:00 PM ET
Beach Volleyball – Match 82: M or W Round of 16
Tennis – Women's Doubles Gold Final: Errani/Paolini (ITA) vs. Andreeva/Shnaider (AIN)
12:15 PM ET
Badminton – Men's Doubles: Bronze Final
12:30 PM ET
Swimming – Finals: W 50 Freestyle, M&W 4×100 Medley and more
Athletics – Main (finals): M 100m, W High Jump and more
Water Polo – Women Group A: Canada vs. Netherlands
1:00 PM ET
Badminton – Men's Doubles: Golden Final
Basketball 3×3 – Men's Pool Matches: USA vs. Netherlands
Handball – Men Group B: Denmark vs. Norway
Athletics – Finals: Men's 100m and over
Athletics (Spanish broadcast)
1:10 PM ET
Fencing – Men's Team Foil Bronze/Gold Final
1:45 PM ET
Athletics – Women's High Jump: Final
2:00 PM ET
Men's Beach Volleyball – Sweden vs. Cuba (Spanish Broadcast)
Field Hockey – Men's Quarterfinals: Germany vs. Argentina
Golf – Men's Final Round
Tennis – Women's Doubles Gold Final
2:05 p.m. ET
Water Polo – Women Group B: France vs. Greece
2:30pm ET
Athletics – Men's Hammer Throw: Final
3:00 PM ET
Basketball – Women's Group B: Australia vs. France
Beach Volleyball – Match 83: M or W Round of 16
Handball – Men Group A: Spain vs. Croatia
Volley-ball
3:30pm ET
Basketball 3×3 – Play-In round men (2 games)
3:45pm ET
Equestrian – Dressage: Individual Final
Shooting – Women's Skeet Final
4:00 PM ET
Beach Volleyball – Match 84: M or W Round of 16
Boxing (Spanish broadcast)
4:30pm ET
Cycling – Women's Road Race
Tennis – Men's Singles Gold Final
5:00 PM ET
Volleyball – Women Pool A: France vs. United States
7:00 PM ET
Table Tennis – Men's Singles: Gold Final
8:00 PM ET
Field Hockey – Men's Quarter Finals
9:00 PM ET
Handball – Men Group B: Hungary vs. France
9:30pm ET
Volleyball – Women Pool B: Brazil vs. Poland
11:00 PM ET
Basketball – Women's Group C: Germany vs. USA
For more Olympic coverage, visit ESPN's hub page for breaking news, highlights, previews, FAQs and more.
