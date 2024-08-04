Australia vs Netherlands, Paris 2024 Olympic Games Men's Hockey Quarterfinals





The Australian Men's Hockey Team will the The Netherlands in the quarter finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games hockey tournament at the Yves-du-Manoir stadium in Colombes in the early morning of Monday. The Australia vs Netherlands Men hockey quarterfinals will be broadcast live in Australia. The AUS vs NED hockey The match kicks off at 1:30am AEST on Monday. The Kookaburrasfourth in the hockey rankings, had a tough group stage campaign, finishing third in Pool B with three wins and two losses in five games. They defeated Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland in the tournament, but defeats to reigning champions Belgium and India meant they had to settle for third place. The Dutch hockey teamWorld number 3, finished second in Group A. The Dutch took 10 points from five games thanks to three wins and a draw. Their only loss of the campaign so far came against 2012 champions Germany. Hockey head-to-head Netherlands vs Australia The Australian hockey team, who won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, defeated the Dutch earlier this year to win the FIH Pro League title. The two teams last faced each other twice in February in Rourkela in the FIH Pro League. Australia won the first of those two games 5-4, with Blake Govers and Jeremy Hayward scoring two goals each. In the second game, the Dutch won 5-3. During the Olympic Games, the Kookaburras and the Netherlands will compete in the quarter-finals for the third time in a row. The Dutch won 4-0 in Rio 2016, while the Aussies returned the favour in Tokyo 2020 by winning in a shootout. The two teams also met in a gold medal match in Athens 2004, which Australia won 2-1 after extra time. How to watch the Kookaburras vs Netherlands Paris 2024 Olympic Games quarter-finals live in Australia Live streaming of the Olympic Games Australia vs Netherlands Paris 2024 Men's Hockey Quarter-Finals is available on 9Now and Stan. The Kookaburras Paris 2024 Men's Hockey match will be broadcast live on Network Nine TV channels in Australia.

