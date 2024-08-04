Cricket-Leinster

PEMBROKE OVERPOWER PHOENIX – SKELLIG SIX18 SENIOR CUP FINAL A brilliant day at Sydney Parade this afternoon as Pembroke secured a stunning 210-run win over Phoenix to secure their second Skellig Six18 Leinster Senior Cup title in three seasons. After winning the toss, Nick Stapleton decided to make first use of the home wicket, the same pitch on which the thrilling match against Leinster was played last week. JJ Garth and Tim Tector made a quick start for the home side. Garth passed his half-century in 14 overs but was dismissed soon after. He was caught at deep-square leg by Amish Sidhu after George Dockrell's bowling for 57 from just 51 balls, including 7 boundaries and two maximums. Tector went on to make his own half-century, which was a little quieter, but he again made it to just 55 before being dismissed on his 63rd delivery, having hit eight boundaries. James Maginnis took a fine low catch and dived forward at cover to dismiss Tector off the bowling of Sidhu. Sidhu then threatened to cause a collapse when he dismissed Harry Tector LBW without scoring. This brought Lorcan Tucker and Nick Stapleton together however, with the pair scoring fluently, adding 44 which was dominated by Tucker before the gloveman was dismissed for 69 from just 58 deliveries, finding the boundary 7 times and clearing it a further three times. His dismissal, caught at point by George Dockrell, preceded another quick wicket, this time Jack Tector falling to Sidhu for just 1 and giving the left-arm spinner final figures of 3/51, which proved very impressive in the grand scheme of things. Stapleton's brilliantly paced 63 took just 57 deliveries to become the fourth man to pass the half-century in the innings, and when he was dismissed it was left to Fiachra Tucker (32) and Greg Hollins (23) to guide them to their final total of 323/8 in 50 overs. Dockrell's 2/47 was the best support for Sidhu's three wickets. Phoenix's chase began in the worst possible way, with Stapleton hitting Johit Munjal's off-bail with a ball that the opener had his arms on his shoulder. That was followed in the 6th over by Levon Shields hitting Olly Riley straight up in the air and being caught by Byron McDonough for just 6. Jack Lalor then began to play himself into the game, dominating a partnership of 41 with Dockrell, but an ill-judged run from Lalor then saw Dockrell fall short at the striker's end. This led to a glut of wickets, as Byron McDonough first bowled Getkate and Tyrone Kane in successive deliveries, and Adam Chester quickly followed LBW for 4 to Harry Tector. With the score at 82, and just past 50, Jack Lalor was run out after a terrible miscommunication with James Maginnis, leaving them seven runs behind and with no chance of victory. JJ Garth took two wickets, along with Paul Lawson who dismissed Maginnis, as the away side were dismissed for 113 inside 29 overs. JJ Garth was the best bowler for Pembroke with 2/8, while Byron McDonough's 2/31 was crucial to the cause. Congratulations to Pembroke on winning the Skellig Six18 Senior Cup for the 2024 season. Everyone at Cricket Leinster would like to thank Skellig Six18 CEO June O’Connell for her continued support of the Leinster club cricket scene.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricketleinster.ie/news/pembroke-overpower-phoenix-skellig-six18-senior-cup-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos