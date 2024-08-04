Faizon Brandon, No. 1 QB in the class of 2026, commits to Tennessee football





Tennessee football has signed Faizon Brandon, arguably the best quarterback in the 2026 class. On Saturday, Brandon committed to the Vols after receiving scholarship offers from virtually every power conference program in college football. He ultimately chose Tennessee over Alabama, LSU and North Carolina State. It continues the Vols' streak of signing top quarterbacks, starting with Nico Iamaleava. Brandon's ranking is a matter of debate. But at least one recruiting service, 247Sportsrates him as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class. Other services have him a bit lower, but still elite. Brandon is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect from Greensboro, North Carolina. He has two seasons of high school left, so he won't be eligible to sign a National Letter of Intent until December 2025. Last season, he passed for 3,026 yards, 36 TDs and three interceptions for Grimsley High. And he rushed for 528 yards and nine TDs. Brandon's promise is a big win for Tennessee, which continues to stack top quarterbacks under coach Josh Heupel, a former Heisman Trophy runner-up, national champion quarterback at Oklahoma and now a quarterback guru as a coach. Vols get fifth straight elite quarterback under Josh Heupel According to the 247Sports Composite, a combination of ratings from leading recruiting services, Brandon is ranked the fourth-ranked quarterback and 31st-ranked prospect in the class of 2026. Notably, he’s a five-star quarterback and the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class in the 247Sports ratings alone, not including those other recruiting sites. On3.com also ranks Brandon as the No. 1 quarterback. ESPN and Rivals.com rank him as the No. 4 and No. 8 quarterback, respectively. Tennessee has landed one of the top quarterbacks in five consecutive recruiting classes under Heupel, with three players and two committed players yet to sign. In 2022, the Vols signed four-star Tayven Jackson, who was ranked the No. 13 quarterback in his class by the 247Sports Composite. He transferred to Indiana after one season with the Vols. Iamaleava was a five-star recruit and the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 class. He was the Citrus Bowl MVP in his first start last season, and will be QB1 as a redshirt freshman in 2024. Four-star prospect Jake Merklinger was the No. 11 quarterback overall in the 2024 class and is entering his first season with the Vols. Four-star prospect George MacIntyre is the No. 8 quarterback in the 2025 class. He has committed to Tennessee and will sign in December. Brandon could sign a year after MacIntyre. Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football reporter. Email[email protected]. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe. Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to theSEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

