2024 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Based on 8 Lessons from the 2023 Season | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Candice Ward/Getty Images In fantasy leagues that award a point for every reception, wide receivers generally score more points than running backs. But that's not the only reason wide receivers have outpaced running backs in the early stages of the draft. In the B/R Mock That Isn't, 15 of the first 24 selections were wideouts. They are seen as safer options because they are supposedly less prone to injuries and disappointing seasons. That perception does not entirely correspond with reality. The truth is that the bust rates for running backs and wide receivers have been about the same for a long time in the first few rounds. It's only when you get to rounds 3 and 4 that the two really start to diverge, before equalizing again in the later rounds. Look at the first few rounds of 2023. Sure, there were running back flops, but the wide receivers had some huge misses, too. Justin Jefferson, who averaged the No. 2 overall pick, missed seven games and was WR33 in PPR points. While Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams rewrote the NFL’s rookie record books, Cooper Kupp stumbled through a WR40 campaign. This isn't to say that a wide receiver shouldn't be your first choice. But the old-fashioned idea of ​​taking running backs with your first two selections isn't a bad idea either. It all depends on who is attacking you. Be flexible. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (ADP: WR3): Jefferson's ADP is actually pretty fluid, he's slipped into the second half of Round 1 with some regularity this year. If that happens in your draft, forget last year's hamstring injury, forget Minnesota's QB issues and believe in his otherworldly talent. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (ADP: WR12): Like the Vikings, the Raiders have problems at quarterback. But Adams was targeted more than any other wide receiver in the AFC last year and finished 10th in PPR points in a situation that may have been even worse.

