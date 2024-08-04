2024 Men's Olympic Gold Medal Odds, Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Predictions, Betting Odds from Proven Experts

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic and second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will meet Sunday morning in an all-star cast for the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Neither player has dropped a set in the tournament, meaning a rematch of last month's Wimbledon final is needed. Alcaraz won that match in straight sets to defend his Wimbledon title from last year and win his fourth Grand Slam. Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champion but has never won an Olympic gold medal.

Sunday morning’s match is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The latest Djokovic vs. Alcaraz odds list Alcaraz as the -265 favorite (risking $265 to win $100) on the money line, while Djokovic is a +220 underdog. The over/under for the total number of games is 21.5, with Alcaraz as the 3.5-game favorite. Before you make any Alcaraz vs. Djokovic picks or predictions for the 2024 Olympic tennis tournament, you have to see what SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with renowned coach Nick Bollettieri at the IMG Academy in Florida, playing against the likes of Robert Farah, now one of the top-ranked doubles players in the world.

Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing tennis bets. He studies current form, players’ tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. Two months ago at the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women’s title.

Why you should support Djokovic

Djokovic is the most successful player in men's tennis history, but an Olympic gold medal was the only item missing from his trophy case. He has openly expressed his desire to win a medal, and his emotion was evident after his semi-final victory over Lorenzo Musetti. Saturday's day off was monumental for Djokovic as he continues to regain full strength in his knee following surgery last month.

Why you should support Alcaraz

Alcaraz has established himself as the best player in tennis at the moment, having won the French Open and Wimbledon already this season. He has looked relaxed at the tournament, with all five of his victories coming in straight sets. The 21-year-old has won the last two meetings between these players, including a 3-0 victory in the Wimbledon final on Djokovic's best surface.

How to Choose Men's Singles Gold Medals at the 2024 Olympics

