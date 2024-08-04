Sports
Gophers Hockey commit Javon Moore one step closer to his dream – The Minnesota Daily
Gophers hockey player Javon Moore, 18, created a poster in first grade detailing his dream of playing in the NHL.
Moore’s mother, Stephanie Harkless, said the poster was created in class, where Moore was learning about the past, present and future. The first-grader wrote in red marker, “I’m an NHL player,” with the year 2027 above it in the future column. Little did he know that the dream would become a reality 12 years after he created the art.
Moore grew up in Carver, Minnesota, and his mother said his first exposure to hockey was watching the Minnesota Wild on television. But it was the Ottawa Senators who selected him with the 112th overall pick in the NHL Draft on July 29.
Looking back on that thought, knowing he knew what he wanted and through the trials, the setbacks, the different teams, the different setbacks, Harkless said, he’s still chasing what he knew when he was five or six years old. It’s crazy.
Moore played hockey at Minnetonka High School and helped his team win the Minnesota State High School League championship in 2023. Before that season even started, Moore had already committed to the Gophers.
Moore said he felt at home when he stepped onto the university campus. He added that the program develops great hockey players, and for him that meant becoming a better power forward.
It doesn't happen often in the NHL, so when you as a player can have that kind of impact on a game or have that kind of talent, it's huge and it helps fuel the offense, Moore said.
Gophers head coach Bob Motzko and his staff helped Moore develop into a power forward, using his 6-foot-3 size to make an impact on both ends of the ice.
Developing into an NHL draft pick and a Gopher hockey commit doesn’t happen alone. Moore said one person who has been by his side the entire time is his mother.
Harkless said she grew up playing basketball and softball, but traveling for hockey is on a whole other level. She said it takes a village to be a single mother raising a hockey player, and her parents supported her by driving her son to the rink and attending his games.
Moore described himself as a mama's boy. He said she was his biggest fan who supported him in his matches.
“It was a fun journey with her and it's also special to share all my moments with her,” Moore said.
The miles and hours he put in to give Moore the opportunity to play and improve his game paid off when his name was called in the fourth round of the NHL Draft.
The Senators were very happy with the pick, as one of their amateur scouts, Dan Boeser, said Moore has tremendous potential.
“I've seen him play a lot,” Boeser said. “He's a really big kid and he's still growing. Today we found out he's grown about a half inch since the combine. We didn't expect him to be there (when we picked him), we were thrilled to get him where we were.”
After being drafted by Ottawa, Moore attended development camps with the team and other drafted players. One player from the Senators roster who welcomed Moore to the team after his selection on draft night was right winger Drake Batherson.
Moore has already begun using his platform to help the next generation of athletes before the draft. In May, he helped lead an event hosted by the Mosaic Hockey Collective to help the next generation of players of color in hockey by teaching them on-ice skills and serving as a mentor.
Before Moore wears the block M on his chest, he will return to Sioux Falls to play one more year for the Stampede in the United States Hockey League.
Harkless said she would love to attend every game, but she will have to miss some because her son is in South Dakota for the next eight months.
“I'm going to miss a lot of games and it's not normal that I can't be there,” Harkless said.
Harkless knows it will all work out in the end, because Moore is going to be a Gopher. She will see her son wear the Gophers hockey jersey, because she plans to become a season ticket holder when Moore is on the team.
|
