PowerGen players Jannah Mohammed and Daniel Bhim win triple crown at table tennis championships

Table tennis. – File photo courtesy of Pexels PowerGens Jannah Mohammed and Daniel Bhim both won a triple title at the National Junior Table Tennis Championships, which concluded on July 28 at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua. Bhim won the Under-13 boys singles, joined Carenage Blasters Aaron Noel to win the Under-13 boys doubles and then joined clubmate Mohammed to win the Under-13 mixed doubles. Mohammed also won the Under-15 girls' singles trophy and joined Carenage Blasters Elizabeth Rajah to win the Under-13 girls' doubles title. Bhim prevented Noel from adding another title to his name when he emerged victorious in the Under-13 singles final 12-10, 8-11, 13-11, 11-8. The pair teamed up for the doubles and defeated Crusaders Mateo Mollineau and Jared Simon 11-9, 11-3, 11-4 in the final. Bhim won his third title with Mohammed after they fought hard to beat Blasters Noel/Rajah 11-5, 12-14, 15-13, 11-6 in the mixed doubles gold medal match. Mohammed defeated QPCC's Jinai Samuel 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 to become national under-15 singles champion. She and Rajah were also on top after coming from behind to beat Hidayah Mohammed (Insurance Company of the West Indies)/Zuri Radge Coomar (Powergen) 16-18, 11-7, 12-10, 11-7. Rajah, Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) Zayden Sagramsingh and QPCC's Sekel McIntosh and Imani Edwards-Taylor also won the crown twice. Rajah was undefeated in the under 13 girls singles, winning three times in a row against Mohammed (J), Radge Coomar and Mohammed (H). However, Sagramsingh dominated the Under-9 and Under-11 boys as he also remained undefeated in the first division. Sagramsingh saw off Samir Rage Coomar, Ryan Chan (QPCC), Riven Basant (QPCC) and Damian Smith (Tunapuna Hindu) to win the round robin competition. He later became the leader in Group 1 of the Under-11s, beating Wasas Tristan Soomarie 11-6, 11-9, 12-10 in the final. McIntosh was triumphant in the Under-15 boys' singles, battling hard to edge past Bhim 11-9, 10-12, 8-11, 11-6, 12-10. He then teamed up with Edwards-Taylor to win the Under-19 mixed doubles with an 11-6, 7-11, 7-11, 13-11, 12-10 victory over Crusaders Malik Gopaul and Chloe Fraser. Edwards-Taylor added another title when she and club-mate Jordan Thong defeated Fraser and Jerisse Elder 13-11, 12-14, 14-12, 11-2 in the under-19 girls' doubles final. Other winners: Individuals Girls U9 – Everleigh McKenna (QPCC) U11 – Hidayah Mohammed (ICWI) U19 – Chloe Fraser (Crusaders) Boys U15 – Sekel McIntosh (QPCC) U19 – Malik Gopaul (Crusaders) Double game Girls U19 – Imani Edwards-Taylor/Jordan Thong (QPCC) Boys U19 – Nicholas OYoung/Raees Elahie (Blasters) Mixed doubles U19 – Lyllana Boodhan (Tunapuna Hindu)/Samuel Humphreys (UTT)

