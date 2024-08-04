Brazil takes late lead over France





Day 8 summary and day 9 preview Thank you for joining us again on the official Paris 2024 live blog. Be sure to stay tuned to Olympics.com for all the reactions, reports and stories from Paris 2024. And join us again tomorrow morning for Day 9 as we enter the second half of these Olympic Games. In case you missed it, here are the top stories from Day 8: And here's what you can look forward to on day 9: The swimming action is overand theathletics men 100m final(21:55) is central. The female sprinters, who have just completed their own 100m finals, also begin their 200m campaigns (heats from 10:55). A total of20 Gold Medal Events takes place on August 4. Themen's golfthe competition also ends with the fourth andlast round(starts at 9:00 am), while there is anew olympic men's singles championintable tennis (2:30 p.m.), with eitherFan Zhendong or Truls Mister ready to grab gold. Tennisalso ends with themen's singles and women's doubles final(from 12:00). These are the best picks of the day: Track and Field – Can anyone stop Lyles' quest for the triple win? There are threeathleticsfinals on day 9 at theStadium of Francebut undoubtedly the one that will attract the most attention is themen's 100m final(9:55 p.m.). Marcel JacobsItaly is the reigning champion, but he has had three years of injury since winning a surprise gold in Tokyo 2020. So the focus will be on the USNoah Lylesthe world champion, who is looking for at least three golds in the sprint, 100, 200 and 4×100 meter relay. Assuming they make it to the semi-finals (8pm), we should not rule out other hopefuls, such as Kenya.Ferdinand OmanyaGreat Britain'sZharnel Hughes,Shout gratitudefrom Botswana and Lyles' American compatriotsKenny BednarekAndFred Kerleywho won silver in Tokyo behind Jacobs. Cycling (on the road) – Chaos or normality? What makes the Olympic road races so different from a regular one-day race in the UCI World Tour is that teams and riders are not allowed to use race radios. In Tokyo 2020 in 2021, this was allowed for AustriaAnna Kiesenhoferto break away and take a surprise victory, as the heavily favored Dutch riders failed to realize that Kiesenhofer was further along. With that memory no doubt still fresh in their minds, the usual favourites were the Dutch, including the 2012 London championsMarianne Vos; but also that of PolandKatarzyna Niewiadoma; Italy'sElisa Longo Borghini; Belgium'sLotte Kopecky; Australia'sMercy Brown; BritainLizzie Deignan; and others will try to prevent recurrence. Kiesenhofer will also participate, although it seems that her chances of doing it again are slim, as the peloton is now aware of the danger. Medal Events Archery

14:3314:59:M individual medal competitions Artistic gymnastics

15:0015:30:M is the final;15:4016:20:W uneven bars final;16:2417:00:M jump final Athletics

19:55:W high jump final;20:30:M hammer throw final;21:50:M 100m final Badminton

15:0017:10:M double medal matches Boxing

12:04 and 16:34:W 54kg semi-finals;12:20 and 16:50:M 51kg semi-finals;12:36 and 17:06:M 63.5 kg semi-finals;12:52 and 17:22:M 80kg semi-finals;13:08 and 17:38:M 92kg semi finals(losing semi-finalists win bronze) Cycling (road)

14:0018:15:W road race Rider

10:0013:30:Individual Dressage Grand Prix Freestyle Fence

19:1021:40:M foil team medal competitions golf

09:0018:00:M round 4 To shoot

15:3016:45:W skeet final Swimming

18:30:W 50m freestyle final;18:37:M 1500m freestyle final;19:10:M 4x100m medley relay final;19:32:W 4x100m medley relay final Table tennis

13:3015:30:M singles medal matches Tennis

From 12:00: W doubles bronze medal match, M singles gold medal match, W doubles gold medal match The full day programme can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/live-updates/8ea4f8b2-03ed-48e4-93f0-1c19ccb4a0e0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos