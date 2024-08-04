Former Ridge Point HS football player Terrence Howard dies after car crash in North Carolina





MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) — The Missouri City community is mourning the death of a Ridge Point High School football star who died after being struck by a car in North Carolina. According to his former coach, the 19-year-old player was on life support for several days before dying from his injuries on Thursday. Terrence Howard graduated from Ridge Point High School in 2022. Rick LaFavers said Howard didn't play on the varsity team until his senior year at Ridge Point HS. He was a bit of a late bloomer, but LaFavers said that was part of the fun of coaching him. “I remember the practices because he played corner and if he got beat in the competitive drills he would say, ‘One more time, let's go one more time,'” LaFavers said. That hunger for the game was the reason LaFavers invited Howard to talk to his players in May. “I just remember his smile. He came into my office, into the coach's office, gave me a hug and went to talk to the team,” LaFavers said. LaFavers didn't know it at the time, but this would be his last meeting with Howard. “It just seems incomprehensible,” LaFavers said. Howard was getting ready to play for North Carolina Central. LaFavers said he was on his way to campus during a rainstorm when he was involved in a car accident. Howard got out to check on the others involved when he was hit by a passing car. The 19-year-old was in an induced coma for 10 days. At the time, LaFavers was one of many friends and family members who called Howard and spoke to him on speakerphone, hoping to stimulate brain activity. “I saw him recently. I think that's probably the most realistic or the part that hurts, because he was just there and it felt like there were positive signs,” LaFavers said. Many prayed for a miracle, but sadly Howard died of his injuries on July 30th. LaFavers said in his short film about this earth that Howard embodied true courage. After leaving Ridge Point, he joined the University of Alabama football team. North Central would become the next chapter in his story. “He had so much going for him, and he was such a competitor. Everybody loved him,” LaFavers said. For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X And Instagram.

