Sports
What we saw from Alabama's new cornerbacks during football practice
Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack had a simple demand.
Cut through the man and push through, Wommack shouted to the Alabama football team's defenders.
Wommack was doing a tackling drill early in practice Saturday. A player stands with his back to a red landing mat. Meanwhile, a defender jumps toward him onto the mat.
Not everyone hit the way Wommack wanted. But he did like one rep from Zabien Brown.
Brown dropped his right shoulder and struck the player standing in front of the mat.
Good, Wommack replied. Better with the strike.
It’s one moment in a drill of many. And it was an individual drill, with Brown tackling a stationary teammate. Still, it’s a good reflection of Brown, a freshman who is among the cornerbacks in contention for a starting position.
The media viewing periods during preseason camp aren’t long; none have lasted longer than 30 minutes. And there’s no 11 vs. 11 or really no offense vs. defense. It’s mostly position work that reporters see. Still, it’s a chance to see the Crimson Tide players practice.
AL.com spent Saturday primarily watching the cornerbacks during the viewing period. Here are a few things we saw.
– There was no clear or consistent hierarchy or order during the drills. With some positions, it was easy to see. Cornerback, not so much. The order changed during each drill, but there was one that stood out: Domani Jackson, DaShawn Jones, Zavier Mincey, Brown, Jaylen Mbakwe, then Jahlil Hurley. The next time around for a slightly different drill, it was Jackson, Jones, Brown, Mincey, Mbakwe, then Hurley. Then everything got mixed up for the next drill where the cornerbacks put a blue band around their ankles and paddled backwards. Don't think of this as the depth chart; just look at how the group worked during the drill.
– Mincey is another freshman cornerback to watch besides Brown. He stands out on the field because of his noticeable length. Mincey is 6-3, so he is easy to spot. Learning the ropes will be important, but he would be an ideal defender to match up against a tall receiver. He may not win the starting job after training camp, but he could help the defense at some point this season if he doesn't. He has the measurables and talent to be a valuable defender, whether that's now or in the future.
– We didn't see any real pass coverage drills during the media viewing period. Tackling and run defense mostly filled the time.
– Maurice Linguist, who coaches the cornerbacks, took great pleasure in watching Jones do one repetition of a drill in which cornerbacks start from the line of scrimmage and then run to get around a teammate holding a blocking shield. “Here we go,” Linguist shouted as he clapped vigorously to show his approval of Jones' technique.
– Linguist also praised Jackson several times during some of these run defense drills; Jackson is expected to hold one of the starting cornerback positions following his time at USC.
– Mbakwe, another five-star freshman, had a few good moments in practice, but also a moment or two that left something to be desired by the coaches. You can see the potential. His development will be worth watching.
Sources
https://www.al.com/alabamafootball/2024/08/what-we-saw-from-the-new-cornerbacks-at-alabama-football-practice.html
