Allen's Krajicek and men's doubles partner Ram win silver – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States leave France with a silver medal after losing to Australians Matt Ebden and John Peers in the men's doubles on Saturday. The American duo started their gold medal hunt strongly on Saturday by winning the first set 7-6, but lost the second set 6-7. In Olympic doubles, instead of the traditional third set, a tiebreak is used: first against 10, the win by two, instead of the usual third set. After several tiebreaks, the tiebreak in the last match was lost 10-8. Tennis players Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram won silver for Team USA in the men's doubles on Saturday after multiple tiebreaks against Australia. The fourth-seeded American team made headlines when they defeated Spanish team Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. The 40-year-old Ram, who lives in Indiana, was aiming to become the oldest player to win an Olympic gold medal in tennis, for men or women, in singles or doubles, since the sport returned to the Summer Games in 1988. He and Krajicek, a 34-year-old who now calls Allen home, also were trying to become the third American duo to win a gold medal in men's doubles, the most recent being the Bryans in London in 2012. The brothers were in the stands Saturday. Bob is the country's tennis coach in Paris, and Mike is a hitting partner and helps coach doubles. Later Saturday, another American duo, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, won bronze with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic. Machac and Katerina Siniakova won gold in the mixed doubles on Friday night.

