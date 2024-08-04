UNC Club Hockey faces the Carolina Hurricanes Alumni Team in an exhibition

Connect with us

The UNC club ice hockey team is adding an unexpected opponent to its 2024-25 schedule: the Carolina Hurricanes. The retirees, anyway.

UNC announced this week an exhibition featuring the Hurricanes Alumni Team. The Hurricanes Alumni include Stanley Cup winners Cam Ward, Aaron Ward and Chad LaRose. The exhibition is scheduled for Friday, August 16th at the Invisalign Arena, at the Wake Competition Center. The arena is located at 111-100 Competition Center Drive in Morrisville.

Tickets are available here for $15 each. Visitors under 18 years of age are admitted free of charge. The proceeds of the match will benefit the club's ice hockey team.

The Tar Heels are set for a historic 2024-25 season, their last before moving up to Division 1 status in the American College Hockey Association. The schedule includes an outdoor game against Virginia Tech at Truist Field in Charlotte on Jan. 4.

The program also aims to build a 2,000-seat stadium for games at the Carraway Village development on Eubanks Road, with the goal of completing it within the next few years. The team currently plays home games at the Orange County Sportsplex in Hillsborough.

Chapelboro.com does not charge a subscription fee, and you can directly support our local journalism efforts here. Want to see more of what you see on Chapelboro? Let us bring you free local news and community information by subscribing to our newsletter.

