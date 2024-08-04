Winning cricket eleven team in Newmarket formed by one family





Submitted Mark, Jimmy, Nick, Daniel, Ryan, Jack, Henry, Freddie, Archie, Brandon and George Jolland formed a cricket team

A cricket team has fielded eleven players from the same family. The Jollands formed the squad for Newmarket Cricket Club against Thurlow and Old Mill Greenians in an Adams Harrison Midweek Cricket League match. Team captain Jimmy Jolland said it was the first time the family had played as one team and it was even better because they won. Mr Jolland said he would “definitely” recommend playing as a family. “But not too often,” he added.

“We haven't done that before. This year we've had about seven or eight Jollands on the team,” he said. “And then this week we were short of players and my youngest, George, stepped up to the plate. Brandon and Harry both said they were available too. “So two of my good friends, Mark Butcher and Jason Portlock, stepped aside and we put the whole team together.” Mr. Jolland founded the team to play with his three sons, as he was too old as a parent to play soccer when his children were younger. “The cricket was ideal. We played with Henry first, then Freddie and then George, who is only 12. “It's a great experience and a lot of fun.” Mr. Jolland's three brothers, Mark, Nick and Paul, are also part of the team. He said that despite being “competitive dads” at times, they mostly kept it “low key.” “It can become a pretty cold environment if you get too competitive.” Mr Jolland added that it is important to ensure that all players bowl the same number of overs and bat the same amount to keep it fun. “They all support each other,” he said.

