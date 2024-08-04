Steve 'Mongo' McMichael, who has ALS, is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during a ceremony at his home

Steve McMichael couldn't attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so the ceremony came to him.

The 66-year-old, who has ALS and is bedridden in the late stages of the neurological disease, became the second player of the seven members of the Class of 2024 to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Surrounded by several of his Chicago Bears teammates and his wife Misty, McMichael wore his gold jacket and his bronze bust was unveiled live in a moving tribute.

“You're on a team that you can never be cut from and you can never be fired from. When you die, you'll always be on this team. Welcome home, Steve. You're in football heaven forever,” Hall of Famer Richard Dent said as he patted McMichael on the head.

Misty McMichael wiped away tears as she turned her husband's head toward the bronze bust.

That's you, darling, forever, she said.

Jim McMahon, quarterback of the Bears' 1985 Super Bowl championship team, watched the scene unfold on a video screen at the live event at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Many Bears fans shed tears when they saw McMichael.

Nicknamed Mongo and known for his brash and outgoing personality, McMichael was the most feared player on one of the best defenses in NFL history. He became the fourth defensive player from the 1985 team to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Dent, Mike Singletary and Dan Hampton.

McMichael's sister, Kathy, read a speech she worked on with her brother before he lost his ability to move and speak.

I want to thank the Chicago Bears and the fans, the best city to play football in, said Kathy McMichael. I played in the NFL for 15 years and loved every minute of every down. I played with the best players and the best defense to this day.

Jarret Payton, son of Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, introduced McMichael, who called Payton a pseudo-son in the speech read by his sister.

The only thing bigger than his personality is his heart, Payton said.

McMichael played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and is second only to Dent on the Bears' all-time sack list with 92 1/2. His final NFL season was with Green Bay in 1994.

The ceremony in Ohio was delayed nearly two hours due to heavy rain and lightning. Similar weather on Thursday night forced the season opener between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans to be postponed be stopped with 18 minutes left.

Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers and Patrick Willis were also inducted into the Hall of Fame, bringing the total number of Hall of Fame members to 378.

Freeney, a three-time All-Pro defensive end for the Indianapolis Colts, was playing high school football when his football coach pulled him off the field. It was a life-changing move.

My parents are both Jamaican, so soccer was in my blood, Freeney said. If my high school coach, Jack Cochran, hadn’t taken me off that soccer field and convinced me to play this great sport, I wouldn’t be standing on this stage today. Your invaluable lessons in work ethic have stayed with me my entire life. You also taught me what it takes to be a champion.

Colts owner Jim Irsay, who is recovering from a fall, introduced Freeney in a video message. Irsay was then brought to the stage in a wheelchair to help unveil Freeney's bronze bust.

He was probably the best Colts defender in our 60-plus year history, Irsay said.

Freeney played 11 seasons in Indianapolis and 16 overall, recording 125 1/2 sacks, many with his signature spin move. He forced 47 fumbles, made seven Pro Bowls and earned one Super Bowl ring.

In his speech, Freeney apologized to his mother for scaring her when he jumped from the babysitter's second-story window at age two.

Maybe that daredevil helped me create my spin, he joked.

Hester became the first player to play primarily as returns specialistHe returned a league-record 14 punts for touchdowns and ran back five more kickoffs for scores during an 11-year career spent largely with the Bears. Hester is the only player to return the opening kick of a Super Bowl for a TD.

When I first exploded onto the professional scene, there was a lot of negativity because people didn’t respect the return game, Hester said. But eventually it got to the point where they put in a new rule, the Devin Hester Rule, to move the kickoff forward so it was easier for the kicker to kick the ball out of the end zone, which prevented me from getting a lot of returns.

So I think the NFL has started taking the return game seriously. I hope my presence today opens the door and brings some attention to other guys like Brian Mitchell and Josh Cribbs, because I'm not the only returner that deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

Willis played only eight seasons in the NFL, but made a big impact with the San Francisco 49ers as an all-around linebacker. He was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007, was selected to the All-Pro team five times and made the Pro Bowl seven times.

Willis talks about his childhood in the rural South, where he lived in a duplex trailer without running water until he was eight.

Every day, my siblings and I would carry empty five-gallon plastic buckets up the hill to get water from my grandparents’ house, then carry them back down, Willis said. “I remember as I was carrying those buckets, I said to myself, If I can make it all the way from here to the house without stopping, I’m getting stronger.” I was definitely getting stronger physically, but little did I know I was also building inner strength.

Peppers, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, was a three-time All-Pro defensive end and made nine Pro Bowls in 17 seasons. He had 159 1/2 sacks, fourth most in NFL history, along with 52 forced sacks and 11 interceptions.

I've been fortunate to have so many great people in my life, and those relationships and friendships are what make you successful, Peppers said.

Johnson, the No. 1 overall pick in 2003, is the first player in the Hall to begin his career with the Texans. He was a two-time All-Pro wide receiver, made seven Pro Bowls and finished with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

Johnson went last and received one of the loudest ovations, along with much of the organization and fans in the crowd.

You guys have shown me so much love since I came to town, Johnson said. I woke up in the store the other day and a lady I didn't know said, I'll see you in Canton. I love you guys and I wouldn't be able to do what I've done if you didn't encourage me.

The 72-year-old Gradishar had the longest wait of the new class, becoming the first member of the Denver Broncos' famed Orange Crush defense to be inducted into the Hall, 41 years after he last played in the NFL. The seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker was the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.

Do not work for status, power, wealth, materialism or the recognition of others. These are all temporary, but in everything you are and do, work for God's glory, for He will give you an inheritance as a reward, Gradishar said, paraphrasing Scripture.

