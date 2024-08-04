Stephen Curry Renews Interest in Table Tennis





Normally, Lum and his teammate Min Hyung Jee, 37, put a lot of effort into playing. They train at the table for six hours a day, divided into two sessions. They practice their strokes over and over and over again. The ball is so fast, Lang said, that even a split-second reaction is too slow. You have to train so that your movements are automatic, he said. Lots of repetition. They also train in the gym, because a strong core is essential. Hand-eye coordination is very important, he said. Athleticism, quick, explosive movements that are extremely important. Core strength. Stability. Table tennis players have a long shelf life. Luxembourg's Ni Xialian competed in her sixth Olympic Games at the age of 61. Chile's Zeng Zhiying made her Olympic debut at the age of 58, 40 years after narrowly missing out on selection for Los Angeles. Nicholas Lum's racket cost $1,000 and he trains nine months a year at a German academy. Credit: Eddie Jim But that doesn’t mean the rest of us can pick up a paddle and aim for Brisbane 2032. Even if you start at 20, you won’t get anywhere in table tennis, Lang said. If you want to medal at the Olympics, you have to start at age five or six. Table tennis is an incredibly competitive sport at an international level. The top countries are China, Japan and France (17-year-old Frenchman Felix Lebrun is the fifth best player in the world). Lum's father was a passionate table tennis player and he started playing at a young age. Now he spends most of his time at the German academy and will play overseas, because even the best Australian players can't make ends meet at home. Jee picked it up when she was nine years old. A coach saw her national talent and she has been playing ever since. She doesn’t need a permanent job, as there are professional leagues all over Europe and Asia (she played for a French team). Lang, who was a semi-professional in his native Germany, is determined to get Australia serious about table tennis; to spot and nurture talent early, and to increase the opportunities for people to play not just for fun but for success. There are masses of opportunities in the sport in Australia, he said. Lum will compete in the men's team event on Monday and Jee will compete in the women's team competition on Tuesday. Sign up for our sports newsletter and receive updates on the Olympic Games and general sports news, results and expert analysis straight to your inbox.

