Tennessee football recruiting: Faizon Brandon, top overall prospect in class of 2026, chooses Vols over Alabama





Tennessee reached a historic commitment on Saturday when Faizon BrandonThe top overall prospect in the Class of 2026, announced his commitment to the Volunteers live on CBS Sports HQ. The five-star quarterback chose Tennessee over Alabama, LSU and NC State to give the Vols their first-ever top-tier player commitment in the 247Sports era. Brandon earned the No. 1 spot in the inaugural Top247 rankings in April after a standout sophomore season at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6-foot-4 QB led Grimsley to a 13-1 record while completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,026 yards with 36 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also showed off his mobility with 528 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. The young star boasts what 247Sports scouting director Andrew Ivins described as “a rare blend of pocket-passer size and dual-threat athleticism, along with a powerful arm.” While he plans to focus solely on football at the next level, Brandon's athleticism is also evident on the court, where he was a key contributor to the Grimsley basketball team that finished 23-6 in 2023-24. Brandon is Tennessee's first commit from the Class of 2026 and a potential pillar for the Volunteers to build around as they try to solidify their place as one of the nation's top offensive programs with fourth-year coach Josh Heupel's up-tempo scheme. Scouting report about Brandon With a rare combination of passing accuracy and mobility, Brandon will have the tools to compete for the starting job at Tennessee early in his career. Here's more on his game from Ivins' scouting report: Rhythmic as a passer, getting the ball to his playmakers quickly. Likes to stay on track with his clean footwork and shows poise in the face of pressure. Accurate in the numbers, and has had a lot of success in intermediate offense, but deep ball placement can be a bit uneven. Effective on designed runs with his acceleration and his natural twitch in both the upper and lower halves is ideal for run-pass options. Certainly benefited from throwing to a few Power Four wide receivers in his first year as a starter, but game tape shows a potential game-breaker at the next level who is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he could be, especially considering he's younger for the class. As Ivins noted, Brandon had two elite receiver talents at its disposal last season in Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor, both of whom are now freshmen. Anderson was ranked as a four-star prospect and is committed to NC State, while Taylor was a three-star prospect who ended up at North Carolina. But even without Anderson and Taylor in Grimsley in 2024, Brandon is still expected to shine as the top quarterback prospect in his class. While the majority of the top prospects in the 2026 class are uncommitted, quarterbacks are unique in that the importance and singularity of the position prompts programs to plan years in advance. Brandon is the ninth quarterback of the top 12 at the position to commit in the class. History for Tennessee Brandon's commitment continues a strong streak of quarterback recruitment for Tennessee under Heupel. Redshirt freshman and projected starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava finished the 2023 recruiting cycle as the No. 2 overall pick in the Top247 rankings. True freshman Jake Merklinger was a four-star prospect in the class of 2024, and the Vols also have a commitment from four-star class of 2025 QB George McIntyre. Like Iamaleava, running back Bryce Brown was considered the No. 2 prospect (247Sports Composite) in 2009. The Volunteers also landed the nation's No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2007 when safety Eric Berry committed. While the Class of 2026 rankings could still fluctuate over the next 18 months, Brandon would be a historic addition if he retains the No. 1 overall ranking and signs with the Volunteers.

