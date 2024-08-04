Olympic Tennis: How to Watch the Historic Gold Medal Final Between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz





The world numbers 2 and 3 in men's tennis will face each other again on Sunday. It will be a historic match for the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris. Serbia's Novak Djokovic, the world No. 2 and the owner of the most Grand Slam singles titles in tennis history with 24, will face Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 3 and winner of the last two Grand Slam tournaments this year. Alcaraz won the French Open on the same court as the Olympic Games, Roland Garros, and followed that up with his second Wimbledon title, which he won by beating Djokovic in straight sets. Read more: Carlos Alcaraz makes tennis history after beating Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final Djokovic, to be fair, was still recovering from a medial meniscus tear in his right knee suffered in that Wimbledon loss three weeks ago. He is presumably healthier now. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy next to Serbia's Novak Djokovic and his Runner-Up Trophy after the Gentlemen's Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England…

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain poses with the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy next to Novak Djokovic of Serbia and his Runner-Up Trophy after the Gentlemen's Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. They will face each other again on Sunday at the Olympic Games.

More

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

In his semi-final on Friday, Djokovic defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2. In his semi-final, Alcaraz defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1. Whatever happens during their meeting, history will be made on Sunday. The 37-year-old Djokovic would become the oldest player to win a gold medal, while the 21-year-old Alcaraz, who has won four majors, would be the youngest. On his way to the final, Djokovic swept his old on-court rival, Rafael Nadal, off the floor, who second– most men's Grand Slam singles titles ever, with 24. Despite being only a year older than Djokovic, Nadal appears to be much closer to the end of his career than the Serbian superstar. Part of that may be a style issue, as Djokovic is far more defensive and measured in his play, while Nadal plays a considerably more frenetic, grinding style that appears to have worn out his knees. Read more: Olympic Tennis: Novak Djokovic Defeats Rafael Nadal in Men's Singles Competition How to watch The action kicks off Sunday morning in the United States at 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET. It will air on NBC. The contest can also be streamed on Peacock (NBC's sister site), DirecTV Stream, fubo and Hulu + Live TV. Per Howard Fendrich of The Associated PressDjokovic had an interesting assessment of the match before their meeting. “The way he plays, he is definitely a favorite,” Djokovic said of Alcaraz. Djokovic has never won more than the sole bronze medal he won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Nadal won gold that year. This will be Djokovic's first ever Olympic final. “You know, I've been waiting for this for almost 20 years,” Djokovic said during a post-match chat with NBC's Britney Eurton, per Sean Leahy of Yahoo Sports“I've played four Olympics; this is my fifth and I've never made it past the semi-finals. So I lost three of the four semi-finals in my first four Olympics and I've managed to overcome this big hurdle.” Alcaraz and Djokovic have played each other six times in tournaments and are locked at 3-3 in those encounters. Alcaraz is 2-0 against Djokovic on grass courts, while Djokovic is 2-0 on hard courts. They have both split a match on clay, 1-1, the surface of this Olympic final.

