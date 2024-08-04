Sunday August 4 Gymnastics, Athletics and Tennis





Can you believe we're already at the end of week one of the Olympic Games? Time has really flown by, but we've had some amazing performances so far – and there's more to come! Looking ahead to Day 9 of competition, there are some real blockbuster events on the programme, including the women's cycling, the women's doubles final and the men's singles, plus the athletics 100m sprint final. But that's not all, with 20 gold medal events taking place across the day. Check out the schedule below.

The best Olympic opening ceremonies of all time, ranked Highlights of Day 9 in Paris Below you will find the full schedule for all events taking place on Sunday 4th August. Artistic gymnastics 14:00-16:25 CEST / 13:00-15:25 BST / 08:00-10:25 EST: Men's rings, women's uneven bars, men's vault: finals Athletics 09:05 CEST / 08:05 BST / 03:05 EST: Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Round 1

09:20 CEST / 08:20 BST / 03:20 EST: Women's Shot Put: Qualification A

09:55 CEST / 08:55 BST / 03:55 EST: Women's 200m: Round 1

10:00 CEST / 09:00 BST / 04:00 EST: Men's Long Jump: Qualifying

10:45 CEST / 9:45 BST / 4:45 EST: Women's Shot Put: Qualification B

10:50 CEST / 9:50 BST / 4:50 EST: Men's 110m Hurdles: Round 1

11:35am CEST / 10:35am BST / 5:35am EST: Women's 400m Hurdles: Round 1

18:05 CEST / 17:05 BST / 12:05 EST: Men's 400m: Round 1

18:50 CEST / 17:50 BST / 12:50 EST: Women's High Jump: Final

19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST / 13:00 EST: Men's 100m: Semi-Finals

19:30 CEST / 18:30 BST / 13:30 EST: Men's Hammerstroke: Final

19:35 CEST / 18:35 BST / 13:35 EST: Women's 800m: Semi-Finals

20:10 CEST / 19:10 BST / 14:10 EST: Men's 1500m: Semi-Finals

20:50 CEST / 19:50 BST / 14:50 EST: Men's 100m: Final Badminton 07:30-12:00 CEST / 06:30-11:00 BST / 01:30-06:00 EST: Men's and Women's Singles: Semi-Finals

14:00-16:30 CEST / 13:00-15:30 BST / 08:00-10:30 EST: Men's Doubles: Medal Matches Basketball 10:00-14:15 CEST / 09:00-13:15 BST / 04:00-08:15 EST: Women's Group Stage (2 matches)

16:15-18:00 CEST / 15:15-17:00 BST / 10:15-12:00 EST: Women's Group Stage (1 match)

20:00-21:45 CEST / 19:00-20:45 BST / 14:00-15:45 EST: Women's Group Stage (1 match) Basketball 3×3 16:30-18:30 CEST / 15:30-17:30 BST / 10:30-12:30 EST: Men's Pool Round (4 matches)

20:30-21:30 CEST / 19:30-20:30 BST / 14:30-15:30 EST: Men's Play-in Round (2 matches) Beach Volleybal 08:00-10:00 CEST / 07:00-09:00 BST / 02:00-04:00 EST: Men's and Women's Round of 16 (2 matches)

12:00-14:00 CEST / 11:00-13:00 BST / 06:00-08:00 EST: Men's and Women's Round of 16 (2 matches)

16:00-18:00 CEST / 15:00-17:00 BST / 10:00-12:00 EST: Men's and Women's Round of 16 (2 matches)

20:00-22:00 CEST / 19:00-21:00 BST / 14:00-16:00 EST: Men's and Women's Round of 16 (2 matches) Boxing 10:00-12:25 CEST / 9:00-11:25 BST / 4:00-6:25 EST: Women's 57kg, Women's 75kg: Quarter-Finals; Women's 54kg, Men's 51kg, Men's 63.5kg, Men's 80kg, Men's 92kg: Semi-Finals

14:30-16:55 CEST / 13:30-15:55 BST / 08:30-10:55 EST: Women's 57kg, Women's 75kg: Quarter-finals; Women's 54kg, Men's 51kg, Men's 63.5kg, Men's 80kg, Men's 92kg: Semi-finals Canoe Slalom 14:30-16:25 CEST / 13:30-15:25 BST / 08:30-10:25 EST: Men's and Women's Kayak Cross Single: Heats Cycling (road) 13:00-17:45 CEST / 12:00-16:45 BST / 07:00-11:45 EST: Women's Road Race Rider 09:00-13:00 CEST / 08:00-12:00 BST / 03:00-07:00 EST: Dressage Grand Prix Freestyle Individual: Final Fence 09:00-16:10 CEST / 08:00-15:10 BST / 03:00-10:10 EST: Men's Foil Team: Table of 64, Table of 32, Table of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Placement Matches

18:10-21:00 CEST / 17:10-20:00 BST / 12:10-15:00 EST: Men's Foil Team: Medal Finals golf 8:00 – 17:30 CEST / 7:00 – 16:30 BST / 2:00 – 11:30 EST: Men's Tournament: Round 4 (Medal Final) Handball 8:00 – 11:30 CEST / 7:00 – 10:30 BST / 2:00 – 5:30 EST: Men's Prelims (2 matches)

13:00-16:30 CEST / 12:00-15:30 BST / 07:00-10:30 EST: Men's Preliminaries (2 matches)

18:00-21:30 CEST / 17:00-20:30 BST / 12:00-15:30 EST: Men's Preliminary Rounds (2 matches) Hockey 9:00 – 14:00 CEST / 8:00 – 13:00 BST / 3:00 – 8:00 EST: Men's Quarter-Finals (2 matches)

16:30-21:30 CEST / 15:30-20:30 BST / 10:30-15:30 EST: Men's Quarter-Finals (2 matches) The sailing 10:00-18:00 CEST / 9:00-17:00 BST / 4:00-12:00 EST: Kite for men and women; dinghy for men, women and mixed; multihull for mixed To shoot 08:00-16:00 CEST / 07:00-15:00 BST / 02:00-10:00 EST: Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Qualification

08:30-16:05 CEST / 07:30-15:05 BST / 02:30-10:05 EST: Women's Skeet: Qualifying Day 2 & Finals Swimming 17:30-19:30 CEST / 16:30-18:30 BST / 11:30-13:30 EST: Women's 50m Freestyle: Final, Men's 1500m Freestyle: Final, Men's 4x100m Medley Relay: Final, Women's 4x100m Medley Relay: Final Table tennis 12:30-15:00 CEST / 11:30-14:00 BST / 6:30-9:00 EST: Men's Singles: Medal Finals Tennis 11:00-18:00 CEST / 10:00-17:00 BST / 05:00-12:00 EST: Women's Doubles: Bronze, Gold Medal Final; Men's Singles: Gold Medal Final Volley-ball 8:00 – 10:30 CEST / 7:00 – 9:30 BST / 2:00 – 4:30 EST: Women's Preliminaries

12:00-14:30 CEST / 11:00-13:30 BST / 06:00-08:30 EST: Women's Preliminaries

16:00-18:30 CEST / 15:00-17:30 BST / 10:00-12:30 EST: Women's Preliminaries

20:00-22:30 CEST / 19:00-21:30 BST / 14:00-16:30 EST: Women's Preliminaries Water polo 13:00-16:00 CEST / 12:00-15:00 BST / 07:00-10:00 EST: Women's Preliminary Rounds (2 matches)

17:30-20:30 CEST / 16:30-19:30 BST / 11:30-14:30 EST: Women's Preliminaries (2 matches) Stay informed: sign up for our free Time Out Travel newsletter for the latest travel news.

