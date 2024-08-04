BYU Football Observations From Competitive Fall Camp Practice





PROVO, Utah– The third day of BYU football fall camp was warm. Temperatures were approaching triple digits in the Student Athlete Building. Immediately after practice, many players took a dip in the ice bath to cool off from the scorching temperatures. Warm day at #BYU camp, makes an ice bath necessary. #BYUFootball photo.twitter.com/QPWB5QJ5HC — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 3, 2024 Gone on BYU’s renovated practice fields is the sandbox that was a holdover from the Bronco Mendenhall era. In its place is grass and a slew of ice baths for players to jump into after a hard day at camp. When the media first arrived on the practice field for the 20-minute observation period, we were greeted by punters Sam Vander Haar and Landon Rehkow throwing down some points. Shortly after, the action began with a segment of 11-on-11 action in the red zone. Jake Retzlaff Takes Center Stage During Media Watch The first quarterback we saw in action was Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff's first pass was a ball intended for tight end Ryner Swanson that narrowly missed the outstretched hands of the touted freshman. The next pass was a ball that hit Darius Lassiter in the end zone, but the ball went a bit too far. Despite his incomplete passes, Retzlaff's throws appeared to be faster than some of his passes from last season. The redshirt junior quarterback had a beautiful touchdown pass to Keelan Marion in the back of the end zone that was a sidearm laser. Excellent ball that caused the offensive players on the sideline to break out in a chant of the BYU fight song. They started chanting, “Rah! Rah! Rah! Rah! Go Cougars!” Defensive highlights BYU's defense made a number of plays during the media observation period. Junior linebacker Harrison Taggart had a tackle for loss on Hinckley Ropati. Taggart, a former Oregon transfer, should play a more significant role this season after former captain Ben Bywater retired due to medical reasons. Western Michigan transfer QB Treyson Bourguet attempted to pass to tight end Nason Coleman in front of the end zone and safeties Talan Alfrey and Tanner Wall covered to prevent the touchdown. Alfrey was also involved in a pass breakup from McCae Hillstead that was intended for Ryner Swason. #BYU Football Fall Camp Report LJ Martin Update

QB battle continues

Highlights of day 3@Mitch_Harper & @baiamontematt #BYUFootball #GaCougs photo.twitter.com/fvPLKVyyTn — KSL Sport (@kslsports) August 3, 2024 Freshman ball carriers make plays Back to the attack: Bourguet gave a nice pass to the first-year Pokaiaua Haunga. Freshman running back Sione I. Moa from Timpview High is a walk-on. Moa had some nice runs during the observation period. On one play, McCae Hillstead was quarterback and the offense was confused. The play call resulted in a handoff to Moa, who took the carry and found a way to break free and score in the red zone. Faces in the crowd Former BYU offensive lineman Garry Pay observed practice Friday. Pay has two sons on the team this season, senior Connor Pay and freshman Trevor Pay. Former Utah Utes star and NFL RB Matt Asiata was on the sidelines watching the practice. Asiata's son, Ephraim, is a freshman defensive end for the Cougars this season. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference onX: @Mitch_Harper. Take us everywhere. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @Mitch_Harper

