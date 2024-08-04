McKenzie needs top-notch cricket analysts | Sports





Former Jamaican batsman Mark Neita believes Kirk McKenzie's lack of proper first-class cricket before he faced England in the recent Richards-Botham series was a recipe for disaster. McKenzie, who averaged just 5.5 runs, lost his place in the team for the upcoming Test match against South Africa due to his poor performances with the bat. “I think Kirk McKenzie is a super talent. One of the unfortunate things about our young cricketers is that they don't get enough exposure to first-class cricket before they're thrown in at the deep end,” Neita said. McKenzie achieved a top score of only 12 in the three tests and batted in third position. According to Neita, McKenzie needs to get back to first-class level and get back into the rhythm of scoring. He added that the 23-year-old has all the tools needed to succeed at the highest level. “Playing in England is a very difficult task with the ball moving around, so I can hardly blame someone like him for not doing well. The transition from youth level to first-class cricket to international cricket is huge and I don't think we understand how big the gap is between each level. I would like Kirk to go back to first-class cricket and get used to scoring a lot because he will be a star for West Indies cricket in the future,” Neita said. According to veteran cricket analyst Joseph 'Reds' Perreira, McKenzie struggled in the English conditions but could gain confidence if he were to take his first steps at first-class level. “He didn't look like the young man we saw against India or Australia. England is a tough place for young batsmen, especially when they start at Lord's. Number three is a crucial position but the good thing about him is that he is talented and just needs to play more first-class cricket, work on his mental game and work with people he trusts,” he said. Perreira explained that McKenzie's attacking nature would have stood him in good stead against the South African bowlers if he had performed well in England. “Confidence is an important thing for any batsman and if he had done well in England like Kavem Hodge or Alick Athanaze, he could have benefited from this upcoming tour of South Africa. He needs to be patient and put runs on the board when he plays for Jamaica, so all is not lost,” Perreira said. [email protected]

