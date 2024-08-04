Sports
Paris Olympic Games Schedule: Sunday Schedule
Sunday live broadcasts on TV, unless otherwise stated (subject to change). All events will be streamed live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. Paris 1 Extra And Paris 2 Extra are temporary channels available with most cable and satellite packages.
All times Pacific.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
Midnight to 1:30 a.m. Canoe slalom, 3-on-3 basketball (delay) | NBC
01:00 – 14:00 Basketball, handball, water polo, field hockey and more | Paris Extra 1
01:00 – 14:00 Boxing, shooting, badminton, table tennis and more | Paris Extra 2
08:10 AM Bikes and More (Delay) | NBC
09:30 – 13:00 Swimming, Track & Field | NBC
7:00-11:00 PM Primetime in Paris: Swimming, Gymnastics, Track & Field, Beach Volleyball & More (Delayed) | NBC
3-on-3 BASKETBALL
00:30 Women's Play-in Round | US
10:00 am Swimming for men: United States vs. Netherlands | E!
12:30pm Men's Play-in Round | USA
ARCHERY
03:30 Men's Individual Eliminations | CNBC
04:15 Men's Individual Eliminations & Bronze/Gold Final | USA
BADMINTON
07:00 Men's and Women's Singles Semi-Finals (Postponed) | E!
09:15 Men's Doubles Final (Postponed) | CNBC
BASKETBALL
Women's group game
08:00 am Germany vs. United States | US, Telemundo
BEACH VOLLEYBAL
Men and women round of 16
01.00 Men: Ehlers/Wickler (Germany) vs. George/Andre (Brazil) | CNBC
4 am Men: Perusic/Schweiner (Czech Republic) vs. Boermans/De Groot (Netherlands) | E!
07:15 Men: Ahman/Hellvig (Sweden) vs. Diaz/Alayo (Cuba) (postponed) | USA
08:25 Women: Carol/Barbara (Brazil) vs. Mariafe/Clancy (Australia) | E!
Noon Men: Evandro/Arthur (Brazil) vs. Van de Velde/Immers (Netherlands) | CNBC
1:00 p.m. Women: Hughes/Cheng (United States) vs. Gottardi/Menegatti (Italy) | NBC
BOXING
04:10 Women's 54kg semi-finals; Men's 51kg, 63.5kg, 80kg, 92kg semi-finals | CNBC
1:00 p.m. Women's 54-kilogram semifinals; Men's 51-kilogram, 63.5-kilogram, 80-kilogram, 92-kilogram semifinals (postponed) | CNBC, Telemundo
CANOE SLALOM
06:30am Men's Kayak Cross Heats | USA
07:45 Women's kayak cross heats | E!
CYCLING
5:00am Women's Road Race | CNBC
1:30pm Women's Road Race (Replay) | USA
GYMNASTICS
7:00 PM Primetime in Paris: Men's rings final; women's parallel bars final; men's vault final (postponed) | NBC
RIDER
12:45 Dressage, Individual Final (postponed) | E!
FENCE
05:30 Men's Foil, Quarterfinals & Semifinals | E!
10:30am Men's Foil Final | E!
FIELD HOCKEY
5:00 PM Men's Quarterfinals, teams TBA (Postponed) | USA
GOLF
Midnight Men's Final Round | Golf
04:00 Men's Final | Golf
HANDBALL
Group game for men
2:00 AM Egypt vs. Argentina | CNBC
6:00pm Hungary vs. France (postponed) | USA
TO SHOOT
11:30am Women's Skeet Final (Postponed) | CNBC
SWIMMING
09:30 Women's 50m Freestyle Final; Men's 1500m Freestyle Final; Men's 400m Medley Relay Final; Women's 400m Medley Relay Final | NBC, Universo
TABLE TENNIS
05:00 Men's Singles, Bronze Final | E!
06:00 Men's Singles, Gold Final | USA
TENNIS
10:15am Women's Doubles Final (Postponed) | CNBC
1:30pm Men's Singles Final (Postponed) | CNBC
Athletics
01:00 Heats and preliminary rounds: Women's 3000m steeplechase; Women's hammer throw; Women's 200m; Men's long jump; Men's 110m hurdles; Women's 400m hurdles | USA
10:00am Heats: Men's 400m | USA
10:30 a.m.: Women's high jump final; Men's 100-meter semifinal; Men's hammer throw final; Women's 800-meter semifinal; Men's 1,500-meter semifinal; Men's 100-meter final | NBC, Telemundo
7:00 PM Primetime in Paris: Semi-Finals & Final (Replay) | NBC
VOLLEY-BALL
Women playing pool
02:30 Italy vs. Turkey (Delayed) | E!
Brazil vs. Poland Afternoon | Universo
2:00 PM France vs. United States (delay) | NBC
|
