China cracks down on Weibo after Sun Yingsha fans attack Chen Meng for winning Olympic gold

While Sun was cheered from the rooftops during the match, Chen was sometimes booed and insulted online.

During the match, the irrational viewing behavior of some viewers caused controversy online, Weibo reported in an official announcement on the platform.

Some users took advantage of this to spread malicious speculation, provoke conflicts and even publish irrational comments attacking athletes and coaching staff.

The announcement noted that more than 12,000 illegal content items had been cracked down on, including provocative and malicious attacks related to the Sun-Chen debate. Weibo even named some accounts that had been banned.

However, many users were shocked by the behavior of the fans during the match, who refused to cheer on Chen.

I don't get it, someone responded on Weibo. Every time Sun scored, the room erupted in thunderous applause, while Chen's points were met with silence.

Even when Chen won, there was almost no cheering and the crowd reaction was minimal. Why is there such a big difference, since they are both Chinese athletes?

Gold medalist Chen Meng (right) and silver medalist Sun Yingsha stand on the podium. Photo: Xinhua

The world number 1's exceptional performances, her youthful appearance and modest personality have made her a sporting phenomenon among her large fan base.

The topic Don't let fan culture erode Chinese table tennis shot to the top of the trending list on Weibo on Sunday morning, receiving more than 170 million views.

It seems they treated the table tennis match like a talent show, assuming Sun would win because of her strength, one commenter said.

Another added: Sporting events have lost their inherent purity.

People expressed their sympathy for Chen, as they felt the winner of the second gold medal did not receive enough applause.

It was incredibly hard, someone commented on Weibo. There were hardly any supporters for Chen in the audience. There were even boos. She had to encourage herself. Anyone in her position would feel bad.

The public and [Chinese] Commentators were clearly supportive of Sun. And while there is nothing wrong with supporting your favorite athlete at the venue, it is outrageous to boo Chen, who is on the same Chinese team, said another.

No one had faith in you and no one wanted you to win, but you proved them wrong and won.

Some spectators said that when they saw such scenes on the screen during the match, they developed an opposite attitude and hoped that Chen would win.

It's great no matter who wins. It's just that the scene was so repulsive that it created an opposite mindset, and I started hoping Chen would win instead.

People praised Chen for her stress resistance and strong nerves as she played in such an atmosphere and claimed victory.

A truly inspiring match! one of them responded. It is not just about the result, but also about how a person proves herself through her strength in the midst of the noise. Congratulations Chen Meng!

China, a ping-pong powerhouse, has won both gold and silver medals in women's singles since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

It's really ridiculous, said a Weibo user. In previous competitions, when Chinese players competed against each other in the final, the entire audience cheered for team China together. What a beautiful spectacle!

But today there is hardly any collective cheering for the Chinese team.

Chen and Sun will represent China together in the team event against Egypt on Monday.

Sun would have clinched a coveted grand slam with the women's singles gold last night, making her the fastest Chinese player to do so. But she will now have to wait until the Los Angeles Olympics in four years' time, assuming Chen is no longer playing.