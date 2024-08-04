Olympic Review: Hina Hayata Wins Bronze Medal in Table Tennis

Japan's Hina Hayata defeated South Korea's Yubin Shin to win the bronze medal in the women's singles at the Olympic Games on Saturday, August 3.

Hayata won 4-2 (9-11, 13-11, 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7) in the match that lasted 1 hour and 12 minutes in Paris.

The second and third games lasted 12 and 13 minutes respectively and were the longest games in the bronze medal match.

Hayata took advantage of her scoring opportunities to secure the victory. In Game 3, she scored seven points while serving, and did the same in Games 4 and 5.

Hayata is a very successful player on the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour. Thanks to her powerful forehand, she managed to score a lot of points in the South Paris Arena 4.

Before this match, Hayata had been suffering from pain in her arm, which she had sustained during her round of 16 victory over the French Jia Nan Yuana 39-year-old Chinese-born player, on Thursday.

Hina Hayata hugs Yubin Shin after winning the match. (Stephanie Lecocq/REUTERS)

“I injured my arm during the match the day before yesterday,” Hayata said, according to NHK. “And until five minutes before the start of today's match, I felt like I could only give 20 to 30 percent of my strength. But I got an injection just before the match and thought, 'Maybe I can go.'

“During the match I fought one fight at a time, with the determination to see it through to the end, whatever the outcome, so that I wouldn't regret it.”

The 24-year-old Kitakyushu native was a reserve for the Japan women's team event at the pandemic-postponed 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Chen wins gold in women's singles

In the all-Chinese women's singles title fight, Meng Chen won in a six-game showdown with Yingsha sunwith 4-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6. Chen repeated his Olympic gold medal in this event, which China has won 10 times in a row since its debut at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.

Japan's Chiharu Shida (foreground) and Nami Matsuyama compete against Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah in the Olympic match for third place in the women's doubles in badminton on August 3 in Paris. (Kin Cheung/AP)

Badminton

Matsuyama, Shida triumph in women's doubles bronze medal match

Nami Matsuyama And Chiharu Shida made quick work of Malaysia's Mother of pearl brown And Muralitharan Thinaah in the third place match in the women's doubles on Saturday, August 3 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

The Japanese duo triumphed 21-11, 21-11, winning the Olympic match in 44 minutes.

“I knew that win or lose, it would be my last [match]”So I thought, 'I'm not going to give up any balls, I'm going to chase the shuttle,'” Shida, a native of the Akita region, told reporters, according to NHK.

She added: “I was disappointed to lose in the semi-final but I'm happy we both won something to take home.”

Matsuyama, who comes from Kumamoto, was also pleased with the outcome of Saturday's match.

“I just wanted to win, so I was relieved to take home a medal,” Matsuyama said, according to NHK.

She then said: “I have received many messages from Japan, so I am happy to have won.”

Japan's Saki Kumagai and the United States' Sophia Smith in action during a quarter-final of the Olympic women's soccer match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 3. (Paul Childs/REUTERS)

Football

US women defeat Japan in quarterfinals

In the quarter-finals of the Olympic women's soccer tournament, the United States defeated Japan 1-0 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, August 3.

Rush hour Trinity Rodmandaughter of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman, scored the lone goal in the first half of overtime, after a minute of added time had already elapsed. Crystal Dunn was credited with the assist.

Rodman's shot hit the far post.

Team USA's Trinity Rodman (left) and Sophia Smith celebrate the win after the race. (Agustin Marcarian/REUTERS)

Team USA had 15 shots on goal, compared to Japan's 12. Japan had only one shot on goal (shot by Mina Tanaka), while the US had four.

The Americans will face the winner of Saturday's Canada-Germany match in the semi-finals on Tuesday, August 6.

Japan guard Yuki Togashi plays as a defender against Brazil in a first-round match of the Olympic men's basketball tournament on Aug. 2 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (KYODO)

Basketball

Japan captain Togashi reacts to team's play at Paris Games

After the Japan men's national team suffered three consecutive defeats at the Paris Olympics, including a 102-84 loss to Brazil on Friday, August 2, team captain Yuki Togashi spoke about the experience.

“I have the [Paris Olympics] with a slightly different feeling than at the Olympic Games in Tokyo ([in 2021]”, said Togashi, according to The Asahi Shimbun“But it's a world where results are everything, so I've accepted it.

“I think this experience will be useful for the next generation. Everyone worked hard. The opponents played great. I am proud of the team for their perseverance.”

Satomi Suzuki (KYODO)

Swimming

Suzuki finishes 4th in women's 200m breaststroke

At the La Defense Arena in Paris, American Kate Douglass won the women's 200-meter breaststroke final on Friday night (shortly after 4:00 JST on Saturday). Douglass was clocked in 2 minutes, 19.24 seconds, an American record.

Japanese Satomi Suzukiwho made her Olympic debut in 2012, finished fourth in 2:22.54. The Dutch Tes Schouten took the bronze in a time of 2:21.05.

Olympic medal table

As of 00:30 JST on Sunday, August 4, Japanese athletes and teams had won a total of 20 medals (eight gold, four silver and eight bronze) at the Olympic Games.

