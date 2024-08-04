Chinese fan secures Olympic table tennis gold, maintains dominance
Fan Zhendong won the Olympic gold medal in men's singles table tennis on Sunday, maintaining China's grip on the sport and ending the fairytale run of surprise finalist Truls Moregard.
Cheered on by a fanatical crowd waving Chinese flags, world champion Fan defeated the lower-ranked Swede 4-1 in a thrilling final in Paris that featured some sensational rallies.
Moregard, ranked 26th in the world, was aiming to become the first man outside Asia to win Olympic gold since his compatriot Jan-Ove Waldner won gold in Barcelona in 1992.
The 19th-seeded player had already caused the tournament's upset by beating China's top-seeded Wang Chuqin in the last 32, a day after a photographer broke Wang's bat during China's mixed doubles gold medal celebrations.
Moregard started well against Fan and won the first game 11-7. He countered effectively with his backhand and seemed to cause the Chinese ace problems with his heavy topspin.
But Fan, the second seed, hit back in the second game, levelling the match with a hard topspin backhand down the line to make it 11-9.
The third game also went to the Chinese player with 11-9. Fan grabbed the game point with a forehand, which shook the entire stadium to its foundations.
Fan now took control and won the fourth game 11-8, leaving him just one game away from gold.
The Chinese superstar dominated the fifth game, despite a desperate attempt from Moregard, to win 11-8.
He turned to his coach, who triumphantly threw him into the air. The pair then grabbed a Chinese flag and greeted the cheering crowd.
The gold meant redemption for Fan, who had painfully lost in the singles final in Tokyo and still took home silver.
With 3.3 million followers on the Twitter-like Weibo, Fan is a real celebrity in his own country. He once had to ask his fans to keep their cool after someone broke into his hotel room and stole his underwear.
In the battle for bronze, home talent Felix Lebrun easily defeated Brazilian Hugo Calderano 4-0.
China is the undisputed superpower of the sport and dominated again in Paris. Chen Meng won gold in the women's singles in an all-Chinese match against Sun Yingsha.
