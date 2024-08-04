India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Vandersay takes 6 wickets as he sends KL Rahul back for a duck, IND 163/6 (Target 241) | Cricket News





India's Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh walk back to the pavilion after the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India ended in a draw in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) IND vs SL 1st ODI: On a throwback wicket, Indian batsmen find it tough The slow pitch at the Premadasa was a throwback to the 90s. The seamers found movement with the new ball, but quick runs were also on offer. As the spinners came on, the batsmen had to surrender to ones and twos. The conditions forced the batsmen to play a different kind of cricket than the 90s, which posed a challenge for both sets of batsmen from Sri Lanka and India. After a seven-and-a-half hour slugfest, there was nothing to separate the largely ordinary batting of either team as the first ODI ended in a draw. With 231 to chase on a pitch that would only slow further under the lights, if it hadn’t been for Rohit Sharma’s aggressive approach at the top, where he mixed aggression with caution, India would have fallen far short. At 71/0 at the end of 10 overs, India looked to be cruising. But the Premadasa pitch comes alive under the lights. It’s a scene Indians will have seen in the 90s, as as soon as the ball became soft, Sri Lanka’s spinners made a contest of it. Every time India went ahead, the hosts hit back, a theme that was repeated throughout the evening. When Shivam Dube’s boundary off Charith Asalanka with 5 needed from 16 deliveries and two wickets in hand, it looked over. But Asalanka dismissed Dube and Arshdeep Singh from successive deliveries to level the match. Playing in the first ODI in over six months, the rustiness of India’s batsmen was evident. After Rohit gave them a head start in the chase by making a 47-ball 58 with seven boundaries and three sixes, the required run-rate remained under control till the end. All India needed was one big partnership, if not two vital ones. But apart from the 57-run stand between KL Rahu and Axar Patel for the sixth wicket, India’s batting line-up lost its way as Sri Lanka’s spinners took 9 of the 10 wickets to fall. After Rohit’s 57, only Axar and Rahul managed to cross the 30-mark, while Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Dube all wasted starts. (READ MORE)

